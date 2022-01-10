Active COVID cases reach 7,713, therapeutic drugs are limited

During the last week at least 6,268 new COVID cases were detected in Montana, bringing the number of active cases to 7,713, the highest since the end of Oct. 2021. Cases have increased 326% in the last two weeks.
The U.S. is averaging 678,271 daily new cases, a 216% increase over the last two weeks.
In Montana, Missoula and Gallatin counties are both hotspots for COVID infections with average daily case counts of 108 and 164 respectively.
The most recent state data released Jan. 7 reported that 79% of specimens collected and sequenced were omicron. With the omicron variant circulating, breakthrough cases continue to increase with 963 added during the last week of December. A breakthrough case is defined by a positive COVID case in a fully vaccinated individual. Due to a high number of mutations in the omicron variant, health experts expected breakthrough cases to increase. The risk of severe illness is greatly reduced with vaccination.
Of the 44,695 tests done in the last week, 25% have come back positive, suggesting there are likely more cases in the community than are reported.
There are currently 154 Montanans hospitalized with COVID-19, 27 more than last week. Billings hospitals had 48 COVID-19 inpatients, 35 were not vaccinated and 13 were vaccinated. Of those, 11 were in the intensive care unit and eight were on ventilators.
Two more Yellowstone County residents died of COVID related illness over the weekend. Both were men in their 80s with underlying health conditions. One had been vaccinated, but not boosted. The other was not vaccinated, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.
In the last week, 13 more Montanans have died from COVID related illness, bringing the total to 2,921 deaths.
With vaccination, more medical treatments, and milder illness associated with omicron, there is hope that fewer infections will result in hospitalization and death. But it’s still too early to know if more deaths are to come as it takes about three weeks to see an increase following a surge in infections.
The most frequently prescribed monoclonal antibody treatments have proven to be ineffective against omicron. The third monoclonal antibody treatment, sotrovimab, is still effective against all variants, but due to extremely limited supply it is being prioritized for patients at risk of severe illness, including those who are unvaccinated and those with clinical risk factors.
Two new oral antiviral drugs became available under emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, but large supplies have yet to reach Montana.
The Department of Health and Human Services is responsible for distributing the state’s allocation of the therapeutic drugs and is largely working with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and includes Albertsons, Topco and Cardinal Health to distribute the antivirals, according to Jon Ebelt, public information officer with DPHHS.
So far, only 60 courses of the antiviral Molnupiravir have arrived in Cascade County, according to federal data updated on Jan. 4, 2022. Molnupiravir decreased hospitalization and death by 30% compared to the other antiviral, Paxlovid, which reduced severe outcomes by 88%.
Antiviral medication must be initiated within five days of symptom onset and must be prescribed by physicians, advanced practice registered nurses or physician assistants.
With high transmission, it is likely that new variants of the virus will occur.
Vaccination remains the best tool to prevent against severe illness, hospitalization or death.
Of the eligible population, 53% are fully vaccinated and 60% have received at least one dose. At least 230,018 third doses have been administered. In the last week 14,094 doses were given.