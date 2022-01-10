Active COVID cases reach 7,713, therapeutic drugs are limited

Two more Yellowstone County residents died of COVID related illness over the weekend. Both were men in their 80s with underlying health conditions. One had been vaccinated, but not boosted. The other was not vaccinated, according to a press release from RiverStone Health.

In the last week, 13 more Montanans have died from COVID related illness, bringing the total to 2,921 deaths.

With vaccination, more medical treatments, and milder illness associated with omicron, there is hope that fewer infections will result in hospitalization and death. But it’s still too early to know if more deaths are to come as it takes about three weeks to see an increase following a surge in infections.

The most frequently prescribed monoclonal antibody treatments have proven to be ineffective against omicron. The third monoclonal antibody treatment, sotrovimab, is still effective against all variants, but due to extremely limited supply it is being prioritized for patients at risk of severe illness, including those who are unvaccinated and those with clinical risk factors.

Two new oral antiviral drugs became available under emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug Administration, but large supplies have yet to reach Montana.