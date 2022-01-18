Active Montana COVID cases reach 13,476, but are likely underreported

What is clear is the need for a booster to minimize breakthrough infections, hospitalizations and death, but booster doses have started to lag.

“(Boosters) are continuing, but are lower than expected,” Iversen said.

According to the most recent state data published on Jan. 7, 238,351 third doses have been administered.

First doses are also lagging with only about 2,000 first doses recorded during the last week of December.

Over the last week, 15,042 more doses have been administered, but current state data does not reflect the breakdown of first, second or third doses.

For the third week, the state reported 53% of the eligible population as fully vaccinated.

Over the last eight days, 36 more Montanans have died, bringing the total to 2,957 COVID related deaths in the state.

Two more Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-related illness on Monday and Tuesday. One man in his 70s who was vaccinated and a man in his 90s who was not vaccinated died, bringing the county total to 490 deaths.