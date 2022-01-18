Active Montana COVID cases reach 13,476, but are likely underreported

Over the last week Montana has averaged 1,343 new COVID cases per day, the highest daily average since the pandemic began.
There are now 13,476 active COVID cases in Montana with 11,200 added in the last eight days, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Yellowstone County’s steep increase in COVID cases isn’t fully reflected on the state dashboard. There are about 1,100 cases that haven’t been entered into the state data system as of midday Tuesday, according to RiverStone Communications Coordinator Pat Zellar.
With three data entry employees and other public health staff helping out, the number of COVID cases are piling on faster than the team is able to report.
Two indicators on the Yellowstone County COVID dashboard have been switched to red, indicating that active COVID cases in the region and the positivity rate are of critical concern.
Gallatin County has the most active cases at 2,672. Yellowstone and Missoula counties follow with 2,492 and 2,125 respectively, according to the state data.
There have been at least 174 cases of omicron detected by the state. Not all COVID tests are sequenced, but DPHHS has determined that omicron is the primary variant circulating.
There are 82 additional hospitalizations, bringing the total to 236 throughout the state.
On Tuesday, Billings hospitals had 63 COVID-19 inpatients, including 44 who weren’t vaccinated and 19 who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 13 were in the ICU and nine were on ventilators, according to a RiverStone Health press release.
So far, fewer COVID patients at Billings Clinic are requiring ICU-level care. Those who are hospitalized still need oxygen, but their stays have been shorter, according to Nancy Iversen, Billings Clinic director of patient safety and infection control.
But Iversen is wary of claims that omicron causes less severe illness.
“I think it’s a myth to say it’s a milder strain,” Iversen said. “It’s still going to be a problem for the unvaccinated.”
What is clear is the need for a booster to minimize breakthrough infections, hospitalizations and death, but booster doses have started to lag.
“(Boosters) are continuing, but are lower than expected,” Iversen said.
According to the most recent state data published on Jan. 7, 238,351 third doses have been administered.
First doses are also lagging with only about 2,000 first doses recorded during the last week of December.
Over the last week, 15,042 more doses have been administered, but current state data does not reflect the breakdown of first, second or third doses.
For the third week, the state reported 53% of the eligible population as fully vaccinated.
Over the last eight days, 36 more Montanans have died, bringing the total to 2,957 COVID related deaths in the state.
Two more Yellowstone County residents died of COVID-related illness on Monday and Tuesday. One man in his 70s who was vaccinated and a man in his 90s who was not vaccinated died, bringing the county total to 490 deaths.
Since Mon. Jan. 10, 66,612 COVID tests were reported to the state. Iversen expects positive cases are underreported.
On Tuesday, RiverStone Health distributed about 1,800 free COVID home test kits. Everyone who stopped received one kit, which contains two tests, for each member of their household.
A new federal website launched Tuesday where Americans can order free COVID home tests. Each household in the U.S. can order up to four free at-home tests. If a home test comes back positive, the user must report it to the state.
A significant respiratory season is also contributing to reporting delays and hospitalizations.
There have been 1,823 cases of influenza in Montana since Oct. 1, 2021. Of those, 660 were reported in Yellowstone County, including 176 positive cases that were reported to the state last week.
There have been 48 influenza hospitalizations since October.
A significant season for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has also caused hospitalizations among adults.