POWELL, Wyo. — Richard Pimentel, a Vietnam veteran who pioneered the creation of the Americans with Disabilities Act, will share his inspiring life story at Northwest College’s Nelson Performing Arts Auditorium at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Pimentel is an acknowledged authority on the Americans with Disabilities Act. His training has not only successfully enabled managers to participate in cost-reduction initiatives and implementation of policies and procedures to reduce work site accidents, but has also helped employers dispel stereotypes and embrace diversity.
As a nationally renowned expert on disability management, job recruitment, job retention, attitude change and the Americans with Disabilities Act, he has been praised by his audiences for his ability to combine information, humor, metaphor, analogy and storytelling in a memorable fashion.
This event is free and open to the public. Silent auction items are currently being sought and donations will go toward the local American Legion, according to a news release from Northwest College.
For more information, go to nwc.edu.