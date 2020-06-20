You are the owner of this article.
Adult woman missing in Gallatin County
Adult woman missing in Gallatin County

Torri Petz

Torri Petz, 57, was declared missing by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office on June 20. 

 Courtesy photo

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding 57-year-old Torri Petz.

The sheriff's office posted that Petz was last seen at 8659 Haggerty Lane in Bozeman early Saturday afternoon. She is wearing a blue sweater and purple glasses and has dementia. 

Anyone with information can call (406)585-2423.

