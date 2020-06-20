Adult woman missing in Gallatin County

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account.
Loading&hellp;
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding 57-year-old Torri Petz.
The sheriff's office posted that Petz was last seen at 8659 Haggerty Lane in Bozeman early Saturday afternoon. She is wearing a blue sweater and purple glasses and has dementia.
Anyone with information can call (406)585-2423.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Paul Hamby
Night Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today