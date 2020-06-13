After 3rd death in a year, Montana Hi-Line rail crossing to be reviewed

After four fatalities, a train derailment and other minor crashes, locals are advocating for more safety measures.

“You’re not going to find anybody here that says there shouldn’t be railroad crossing arms,” LaQua said.

Increasing safety

Last fall the county voted to replace and widen the bridge just north of the tracks, which serves as the approach to the crossing, said Roosevelt County Commissioner Gordon Oelkers.

Construction on the bridge should begin as soon as the county gets a BNSF permit, he said. The project has already been bid out.

“The approach had to be fixed before we apply and push for a study for arms,” Oelkers said.

With a bridge project in mind, the county had already been in talks with the Montana Department of Transportation about conducting a safety study on the railroad crossing. The goal is to get crossing arms, he said.

“There’s huge concern,” he said. “The trouble with that is it’s a slow process.”

Installing the new bridge should be more than $200,000.