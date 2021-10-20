After a 9-year absence, Montana reopens trade office in Taiwan

Montana lawmakers this year responded to Taiwan’s commerce and magnanimity by reaffirming Montana’s friendship with Taiwan and supporting better trade. Lawmakers also endorsed Taiwan’s “meaningful participation in international relations,” a bit of a poke in the hornet’s nest of U.S. politics with China, which considers Taiwan a runaway state.

Despite good trade roots with Taiwan, Montana has struggled to hang its shingle in the island nation. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte in a Capitol ceremony Wednesday described the new office in Taipei as a reopening of a presence first established in 1988.

“One of our greatest sources of pride as Montanans is the world-class products grown, raised, or made here in the Treasure State, and we’re fortunate to have a trading partner and friend in Taiwan that recognizes the superior quality of our commodities,” Gianforte said. “By reestablishing our physical presence in Taipei, our producers and manufacturers will have even greater access to this important market, ushering in new opportunities for Montanans and the people of Taiwan.”

The office will be headed by Mei Mei Wang, who previously ran Montana’s office in Taipei before it closed in 2012.