After a 9-year absence, Montana reopens trade office in Taiwan

Taiwan doesn’t get much acknowledgment for being an important buyer of Montana goods, but it does millions of dollars in business in the state, making Wednesday’s opening of a Montana office in Taipei kind of a big deal.
“The Taiwan Flour Millers Association generally comes to the U.S. every other year and signs these purchase commitments, and they come to Montana regularly,” said Cassidy Marn, executive vice president of Montana’s wheat and barley committee.
Foreign millers traveling to Montana to get the lowdown on Treasure State grain make Marn’s office a first stop. She can size up a foreign country’s domestic flour and tell buyers what Montana grain needs to be added in order make a good noodle or bread.
Taiwan imports 1.36 million metric tons of wheat every year and 95% of that grain comes from the United States. More specifically, Taiwan wants high quality, high protein, hard red spring wheat and high protein, hard red winter wheat, which is what’s grown in Montana, the nation’s third-largest wheat producer.
Taiwan’s milling and baking industry, Marn said, is very sophisticated. Like Japan, another major Montana trading partner, Taiwan is very serious about food safety.
All told, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates that Taiwan buys $50 million in Montana goods per year. The 2019 sales were up 11% from the previous year. In the first year of the pandemic, Taiwan sent 30,000 surgical masks to Montana first responders and another 10,000 masks to Montana’s courts.
Montana lawmakers this year responded to Taiwan’s commerce and magnanimity by reaffirming Montana’s friendship with Taiwan and supporting better trade. Lawmakers also endorsed Taiwan’s “meaningful participation in international relations,” a bit of a poke in the hornet’s nest of U.S. politics with China, which considers Taiwan a runaway state.
Despite good trade roots with Taiwan, Montana has struggled to hang its shingle in the island nation. Montana Governor Greg Gianforte in a Capitol ceremony Wednesday described the new office in Taipei as a reopening of a presence first established in 1988.
“One of our greatest sources of pride as Montanans is the world-class products grown, raised, or made here in the Treasure State, and we’re fortunate to have a trading partner and friend in Taiwan that recognizes the superior quality of our commodities,” Gianforte said. “By reestablishing our physical presence in Taipei, our producers and manufacturers will have even greater access to this important market, ushering in new opportunities for Montanans and the people of Taiwan.”
The office will be headed by Mei Mei Wang, who previously ran Montana’s office in Taipei before it closed in 2012.
Taiwan was represented by Daniel K.C. Chen of Seattle's Taipei Economic and Cultural Office. Chen reportedly described Montana’s office opening in Taipei as good timing for business post-pandemic. Taiwan took a “zero-COVID” approach to the pandemic, with mask mandates and aggressive contact tracing. It managed to keep businesses and schools open during COVID’s first full year with only a few dozen recognized cases, a polar opposite to Montana’s year-two, anything-goes approach to public health.
The Taiwan Centers for Disease Control reported 846 total COVID deaths since the start of the pandemic through Monday. Total cases, after that low 2020 rate, have climbed to roughly 15,000. The nation’s population is 23.57 million. The Taiwan News this week boasted that the nation’s first dose vaccination rate of 56.47% was better than 15 U.S. states, which included Montana.
It’s hard to accurately measure Montana trade with Taiwan, said Brigitta Miranda-Freer, executive director of the Montana World Trade Center. The way many Montana products move to market, particularly agricultural products like beef, can make them hard to trace all the way to final sale.
“I'm very pleased that Montana has invested in reopening the Taiwan office. Mei Mei Wang is a dedicated professional. We're lucky to have her helping to share Montana's offerings,” Miranda-Freer said.