After Carbon County Jail levy fails, commissioner hopes to hear from community

But by a margin of nearly 1,000 votes, county residents turned down the offer for both the jail’s construction and operation. Out of just under 4,000 votes cast, 2,447 said no.

Voters also rejected the $1.83 million operating levy with a similar vote margin.

The commissioners are sympathetic to the reasons voters rejected it, Miller said. He pointed to uncertainty and division in the country and said he sympathizes with not wanting to pay more taxes.

“People just want to pay their bills,” he said. But the concerns surrounding the jail’s necessity still stand, and Miller added, if the community wants to hold people responsible for breaking the law, part of that is jailing them and paying the bill.

Going forward the plan is to “let the dust settle” said Miller, meet with stakeholders, discuss possible outcomes and have a conversation with the community. “Come talk to us, we want to hear from [the community]."

Miller thinks the best option remains some sort of jail in the county. Whether it is a smaller jail in Joliet or a new sheriff’s facility with a detention center attached somewhere in the county. He does not believe relying on other counties is what is best.