After COVID year off, Miles City Bucking Horse Sale comes back kicking

The magic of tourist spending is that the money churns through the community all year long. Non-profit organizations hold their biggest fundraisers during the event and that money gets dribbled out into the community fueling even more spending.

“A lot of these groups would just get through the year until they can get back to the Bucking Horse Sale and reload their budget,” Laney said.

But, money wasn’t the only loss. The Bucking Horse Sale is essentially a giant reunion in which the population of Miles City doubles over the long weekend.

“You can make friends in Miles City pretty damn fast,” said Laney, and each year those friends pile into town to see each other again. The sale is only partly about a world-class rodeo with its “thrilling display of western bravado.”

“People want to get out, to mingle and to breathe in the fresh air and just be with each other,” he said. “It’s been a hard year that no one wants to repeat. Let’s just be together.”

Rulon Two Irons is one of those people who attends the Bucking Horse Sale mostly to see old friends. He grew up in Montana but has lived for decades in Oklahoma where he breeds and trains horses.

He said his family has been running horses for a long time.