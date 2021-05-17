After COVID year off, Miles City Bucking Horse Sale comes back kicking

Like all great cowboys, the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale doesn’t quit.
For 70 years, the four-day event carried on through whatever national hard times came along — wars, recessions, the farm crisis, domestic terrorism, and whatever else.
And, then came 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time ever, the world famous “cowboy Mardi Gras” was called off.
Organizers did not take the cancellation lightly. Not only would it take the fun out of springtime in Eastern Montana, losing the event would cost the region millions in lost tourist spending.
“We tried putting a number on what was lost last year by the cancellation,” said John Laney, director of the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce. “We got up to about $20 million and said, ‘Let’s just stop counting, let’s not look anymore, it’s too painful.’ ”
This year, the event may have drawn its largest crowd in decades. More than 4,000 people packed into the grandstands Saturday to watch the rodeo and sale of bucking stock. At least one horse sold for more than $20,000, and many others went for more than $3,000. Clearly, visitors came ready to spend. Several of the vendors in the event’s sprawling tradeshow — selling everything from fencing material, to chrome truck accessories, to ostrich skin boots — said they were having a very good weekend. One vendor selling belts clutched a roll of bills fat enough to star in a rap video.
The magic of tourist spending is that the money churns through the community all year long. Non-profit organizations hold their biggest fundraisers during the event and that money gets dribbled out into the community fueling even more spending.
“A lot of these groups would just get through the year until they can get back to the Bucking Horse Sale and reload their budget,” Laney said.
But, money wasn’t the only loss. The Bucking Horse Sale is essentially a giant reunion in which the population of Miles City doubles over the long weekend.
“You can make friends in Miles City pretty damn fast,” said Laney, and each year those friends pile into town to see each other again. The sale is only partly about a world-class rodeo with its “thrilling display of western bravado.”
“People want to get out, to mingle and to breathe in the fresh air and just be with each other,” he said. “It’s been a hard year that no one wants to repeat. Let’s just be together.”
Rulon Two Irons is one of those people who attends the Bucking Horse Sale mostly to see old friends. He grew up in Montana but has lived for decades in Oklahoma where he breeds and trains horses.
He said his family has been running horses for a long time.
“How many generations can you count back to Adam and Eve? It’s that many generations, plus a few more on top of that. Forever. Since horses became horses."
Last year was devastating, he said, to both his income and his mental health. He’s used to spending his days alone with horses, but until last year he could always go to town when he wanted company. And, many of his clients got nervous about spending money, not knowing how long the pandemic would last, and that hurt his pocketbook.
“It really did my head in. I was worried about if I was going to make it or not. It costs a lot of money to not work,” he said. “Maybe now is a good time to get back to normal.”
Belgrade cowboy Nathanial Dearhamer got pitched pretty quickly on his first bronc ride Saturday afternoon, but didn’t seem too devastated. Like all the cowboys behind the chutes, he was grateful for the chance to win a paycheck.
“It’s going to be a good year,” he said.