After disastrous year, no 'new normal' for Powder River coal

Under their proposed joint venture, Peabody and Arch would combine their Western mines into a single operation. The merger would unlock about $820 million in savings for the companies, along with another $120 million a year for the first 10 years.

The efficiencies and savings associated are expected to allow the joint venture to run lean and mean enough to compete with cheap natural gas.

That may be the future for the PRB, which eventually also may see smaller mines close because they won't be able to compete, Nelson said.

"If the Arch and Peabody joint venture is approved, it will become the dominant player in the basin, and not in a competitive way," he said.

And while that may mean job losses in the short term, what's left will be more stable, he said.

"One way or another, some of those smaller mines are going to have to close," Nelson said. "The big question for the political folks in the region is, do you want a bunch of under-capitalized companies killing each other, or do you want one durable entity to continue to operate and produce into the 2020s?"