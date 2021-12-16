After dogs killed Lame Deer man, family and Tribe want action on dangerous dogs

The ordinance authorized BIA law enforcement to capture and eliminate “dangerous dogs” or more simply put, any dog not restrained by leash, fence or residence that has bitten someone else or poses a serious threat to people.

But in the more than two years since the ordinance passed, the BIA has taken no action to cull the wild packs or capture the animals, according to Spotted Elk. In the beginning he said the BIA asked for the ordinance and opportunity to take care of the dog problem, but after its passage they recanted and told the council they could not comply with the ordinance due to federal rules governing the use of their firearms.

Spotted Elk said the BIA chief of police told the Council any discharge of their service pistols would lead to an internal investigation by the agency that the officers did not want to go through. So, the ordinance went unenforced until mid-2021 when the Tribe invested in traps and hired employees to capture the dogs and either take them to shelters or humanely euthanize them.

That process is slow explained Spotted Elk and the council said they have only been able to capture and relocate about 30 animals. When compared with the total number of animals on the reservation, the task of controlling the dog population seems insurmountable.