After over 100 years, feds return land and management of bison to Confederated Salish and Kootenai

“We are one of the top tribes in the nation for managing natural resources,” he said. “We led the restoration efforts to bring this land back to its natural state.”

Depriving Native people of their natural right to manage the bison and the range has been an affront, according to Janssen.

“The bison wouldn’t be here on the range if it hadn’t been for us,” he said.

Ironically, the current bison herd at the range descended from animals originally collected by ancestors of the Pend D’Oreilles Tribe, one of three tribes on the Flathead Reservation.

“Native people have had a relationship with the buffalo for thousands of years,” said Tom McDonald of the tribes’ natural resource department. “Both the buffalo and our people were very prosperous; it wasn’t on our watch that the animals nearly became extinct.”

“The bison, like the Indians, have persevered all these years fighting for our right to exist and live even in the harshest of conditions. It’s an amazing testament to both these animals and our resilience as Native people,” he said.