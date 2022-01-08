After shots fired, armed standoff with police near Billings Saturday ends in surrender

A police pursuit that began in Lockwood about 7 a.m. ended with an armed standoff in a snowy field on U.S. 87 about 25 miles east of Billings Saturday morning.

Along the way, the suspect apparently fired shots at pursuing police, an officer on the scene said. The original call to police was about an armed robbery, the officer said.

During the high-speed chase, the suspect’s car slipped off the road about a mile south of Fly Creek Road and plunged into a snowbank. The suspect, with police nearby, ran about a quarter mile into an open field where he sat down and kept officers at bay for about an hour by holding a gun to his head.

The temperature in the area at the time was about 7 degrees.

Billings Police said in a tweet the incident began about 5:20 a.m. in the 3200 block of Rosebud Avenue when a man in his 50s had his vehicle stolen at gunpoint. The suspect, a man in his 20s, was later spotted by Yellowstone County deputies in the Lockwood area where the chase began.

As many as 20 law enforcement vehicles from Yellowstone and Big Horn counties and the Montana Highway Patrol participated in the chase and standoff. Among those responding were SWAT team members.