After struggling through shut-downs, craft brewers are eager to get pouring again

“The pub is a place where people go to mingle,” Hoffmann said. Patios will be in high demand as concerned customers may feel more comfortable outdoors. Hoffmann is eyeing the back lot of his Red Lodge property to add additional tables for outdoor seating, especially given the garden area that is typically used for weddings is not being utilized at this point due to cancelled or postponed events.

Reopening businesses will bring an uptick in revenue, and Hoffmann said he'll be happy if they reach half of what they normally bring in for the month of May.

“For a while, we wondered if we were going to make it at all," Hoffmann said. "I see us getting through the summer, anyway. But, it’s impossible to predict.”

‘The point of no return’

Peterson, with Meadowlark Brewery, is in the midst of expanding his operations to Billings. The Sidney-based brewery announced plans last year to open a second taproom and brewing and distilling facility in Billings.

“I’m extremely worried that we are expanding, but we are at the point of no return,” said Peterson.