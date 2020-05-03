After struggling through shut-downs, craft brewers are eager to get pouring again

Though it seems like a distant memory, St. Patrick’s Day in late March was the last drinking holiday Americans celebrated together at their favorite watering holes. That week, massive closures were enacted across the country to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Montana is one of a handful of states beginning to reopen after initial reports the state was successful in “flattening the curve” by slowing the spread of the coronavirus. On Monday, bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries and casinos can reopen, if they adhere to strict physical distancing guidelines and reduced capacity. Breweries will still be required to stop serving at 8 p.m. and others must close by 11:30 p.m.
Montana also is among the states with the most craft breweries per capita and has remained in the top three for nearly a decade. At last count, Montana was approaching 100 independent breweries in operation, with several more in planning stages, according to the Montana Brewers Association.
Craft beer is big business in the U.S., contributing more than $79 billion to the U.S. economy and employing more than 550,000 people in 2018, according to the Brewers Association. Annually, Montana's craft brew industry generates around $500 million and employs more than 3,500 full time workers, the Montana association says.
Nationally, draft sales make up about one-third of production for small brewers, and a good amount of beer produced is consumed via taprooms. Those hardest hit by COVID-19 are smaller operations that don’t have packaged beer in stores and are heavily dependent upon taproom sales.
Across the nation, packaged distribution sales are up 8% while distributed draught sales are down 95% and onsite sales are down 65%, according to a recent survey of more than 900 small and independent craft brewers in the U.S.
Sam Hoffmann, who owns Red Lodge Ales, has seen his business flip upside down. Whereas in past years, the taproom was the main source of revenue, the business is now being floated by canned beer sales.
Hoffmann operates a taproom and brewery in Red Lodge, as well as Last Chance Pub & Cider Mill in downtown Billings. The restaurant at Last Chance initially closed but with federal payroll protection funds, Hoffmann sent the kitchen staff back to work. Both restaurants are offering a pared down take-out menu and beer and cider to-go in bottles, cans, and growlers.
Hoffmann estimates he’s down 85% in revenue at Last Chance and about 76% at Red Lodge Ales for the month of April. The business has been stabilized a bit by sales at grocery stores and retail locations throughout the state, including Costco.
“It’s tough losing the draft business, and I feel for all the bars and restaurants across the state right now,” Hoffmann said. “We have the good fortunate of being a big Costco beer seller throughout the state, and sales at Costco have been through the roof.”
Brewers have also been dealing with product sitting in shuttered bars, restaurants and taprooms across the U.S. at risk of going bad. Some brewers are putting kegged beer back into cans to sell easier. Beer can also be distilled into grain alcohol for vodka or other spirits, as well as converted into coveted hand sanitizer, which Bitterroot Brewing in Hamilton, Bozeman’s Wildrye and Trailhead Spirits in Billings, among others, have been doing.
Meadowlark Brewing, in Sidney, has been making hand sanitizer with alcohol they’ve purchased, in part to keep staff employed and have something to do, said owner Travis Peterson.
“My cooler is packed, and we haven’t been able to move any product right now,” said Peterson. “We are in standby, playing it by ear. It’s kind of a terrible way to run a business.”
Peterson estimates he’s at only 5% of normal business, and usually at this time of year he’s filling up every tank in the facility preparing for the summer rush.
More than 12.5 million nonresidents visited the state in 2019, according to the Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research at the University of Montana.
“That is a lot of additional people buying local beer to experience everything that Montana has to offer,” Peterson said.
COVID consequences
Matt Leow, executive director of the Montana Brewers Association, is in process of collecting data from Montana breweries to determine impacts of COVID-19, including number of staff laid off and how stimulus programs are working for the industry. The taproom closures have drastically changed revenue for microbreweries, even with to-go purchases.
The industry has reported massive layoffs related to COVID-19 as demand for beer dropped, and in Montana, 75% of breweries laid off staff, based on survey responses.
Nationally, some breweries are expected to close, but Leow remains optimistic for Montana’s beer businesses being among some of the first to reopen. As well, federal stimulus money has been helpful for breweries in keeping staff employed. That support ends soon.
"If the COVID-19 crisis goes beyond June, which seems likely, there will be need for additional stimulus money," said Leow. "Otherwise, I fear we will see many businesses in this industry and others not survive."
On Friday, KettleHouse Brewing Company announced the permanent closure of its north side taproom in Missoula due to COVID-19. The brewery continues operating a taproom on Myrtle Street and one in Bonner.
"Montana brewers are already very restricted in our on-premise abilities," said Tim O’Leary, one of KettleHouse's owners. "Taverns, taprooms and restaurants are suffering, and these new restrictions of reduced capacity are not sustainable."
Six part-time and three full-time positions have been eliminated with the closure.
Three other breweries have closed in Helena, Whitefish, and Butte this year — all prior to COVID-19.
A future in cans
Sam Hoffmann, at Red Lodge Ales, said he’s not able to make up the total losses on draft sales, however the market for canned beer in Montana is hot right now.
“Fortunately, we invested in a good sized canning line a year ago, and that’s a pretty popular format," Hoffmann said. "We’ve seen that hold up pretty strong.”
Hoffmann works with wholesale clients and distributors, who typically order in advance, and would typically be stocking up for tourism season. Though travel will be impacted throughout the summer, Hoffmann remains optimistic that regionally people will be itching to get outside and bring a six pack with them.
“In Red Lodge, there’s a large contingent of young, single people very tired of being home,” he said with a laugh.
To reopen taprooms, Montana brewers must follow guidelines set by Gov. Steve Bullock, including operating at 50 percent capacity with six feet between tables and no parties larger than six people. Individuals not of the same household must remain physically distanced while waiting in line for beer. So, that hug you want to give your friends you haven’t seen in a while … it’s not allowed.
“The pub is a place where people go to mingle,” Hoffmann said. Patios will be in high demand as concerned customers may feel more comfortable outdoors. Hoffmann is eyeing the back lot of his Red Lodge property to add additional tables for outdoor seating, especially given the garden area that is typically used for weddings is not being utilized at this point due to cancelled or postponed events.
Reopening businesses will bring an uptick in revenue, and Hoffmann said he'll be happy if they reach half of what they normally bring in for the month of May.
“For a while, we wondered if we were going to make it at all," Hoffmann said. "I see us getting through the summer, anyway. But, it’s impossible to predict.”
‘The point of no return’
Peterson, with Meadowlark Brewery, is in the midst of expanding his operations to Billings. The Sidney-based brewery announced plans last year to open a second taproom and brewing and distilling facility in Billings.
“I’m extremely worried that we are expanding, but we are at the point of no return,” said Peterson.
Dirt is moving and the building permits are in the process of being finalized at the site in West Billings. The operation will include a larger production facility and canning line, as well as a still to make hard alcohol beverages, which he also plans to can. Equipment has been purchased and is awaiting installation.
“We already have so much invested, it would be very difficult to pivot right now and change direction,” said Peterson.
Steve Schlegel, who has been working to get a brewery operational in Rimrock Mall, said FreeFall Brewery opened for “basically a day” before COVID-19 concerns closed all restaurants and bars.
“We handed out a few growlers, and that’s about it,” said Schlegel. “I can’t complain. It’s just given us a lot of time to get caught up on brewing.”
Schlegel brought Bill Coffey, who was instrumental in one of California’s first craft breweries and worked with Pyramid Ales, onboard to brew for FreeFall, which also has sister breweries in Bozeman and a production facility on King Avenue and 64th Street West.
They're awaiting the final sign-off from the health department to reopen. Schlegel has ordered masks for employees and said he's stocked up on hand sanitizer from Wildrye in Bozeman, as well as adhering to all social distancing guidelines, including no bar seating.
“When it loosens up, we will be ready,” Schlegel said. “With this going slow, we can be more prepared, more practiced, and have a better product than just cranking it out to fill the shelves.”
If you’re a FreeFall patron and would like a mask, Schlegel said absolutely they’ll hand one over. “For customers trying to drink a beer that might be a challenge,” he said laughing.
Thirsty Street Brewing Co. in downtown Billings has been in the midst of expanding as well. In February, Owners Jill and Shea Dawson purchased Yellowstone Valley Brewing Co. and renamed it Thirsty Street Brewing Co. at The Garage. They’re reopening the business on Monday, a date that worked in their brewing schedule.
Five of Thirsty Street’s flagship beers will be on tap when they open. They inherited a canning operation and have been concentrating on canning beer for state-wide distribution. The original operation has offered on-site sales, enhanced by delivery offered from 5–7 p.m. nightly.
“It’s been crazy,” Shea said. “It’s not the main money maker, but it’s been solid.” All eight employees were retained and now double as delivery drivers, brewery assistants, and front of house workers.
Operating two breweries in downtown Billings, both on First Avenue North and both with outdoor patios, has substantially increased the Thirsty Street footprint and more than doubled their capacity for patrons to nearly 300 across the two businesses, with an additional 80 on the patios.
Shea said he anticipates outdoor seating to be popular — a welcomed addition to their bottom line. Production at Thirsty Street on First Avenue North is down about 40 percent and they are at about half their average sales.
“It’s been enough to keep the lights on, but at least we’re moving some beer,” Shea said.
The Garage Pub, as it’s been affectionately dubbed over the years, has long been known for its live music. They will not host live music just yet, and will start with smaller acts at first, said Shea.
“We won’t try to pack the house until it feels right to do so. We’re just excited to have humans in there drinking beer.”
