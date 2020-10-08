AG candidate outlines substance use, crime reduction plan

“The power of advocacy on the wrong side got us to where we are, and it will be the power of advocacy on the right side that stops this lawsuit,” Graybill said.

Graybill’s plan calls for maintaining or increasing funding for prevention programs throughout the state using grants, settlement money and budget requests to the Legislature. He would create a state-tribal justice council to find solutions to the problem of disproportionate representation of Native Americans in Montana’s criminal justice system. He said he’d partner with the existing State-Tribal Relations Interim Committee, but that the new proposed group was needed to convene stakeholders beyond state lawmakers, and to zero in on criminal justice issues in particular.

The plan also promotes de-escalation techniques and training at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy “that allow law enforcement officers to interact effectively, and safely, with non-violent offenders.”

Graybill has touted his time as an auxiliary police officer in New York City while in college.

In a call Wednesday afternoon, Knudsen said he agreed that limited treatment options were a problem but said his opponent was taking the wrong approach.