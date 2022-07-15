Agencies gather July 26 to celebrate new dam, fish bypass on Yellowstone River

The event, co-hosted by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, will also celebrate Reclamation’s 120th Anniversary.

Reclamation’s Commissioner Camille Calimlim Touton, USACE’s Northwestern Division Commander, Colonel Geoff Van Epps, and the USACE Omaha District Commander, Colonel Mark Himes, will attend the ceremony to commemorate Reclamation’s 120 years of history and the success of the three-year, $44 million construction project. The intergovernmental work will help improve passage for the endangered pallid sturgeon and continuing irrigation diversions to the Lower Yellowstone Project.

Construction on the channel started in April 2019 and was recently completed with the removal of the cofferdams on April 9. The 2.1-mile-long channel was constructed as part of the Lower Yellowstone Intake Diversion Dam Fish Passage Project that was designed to address fish passage concerns associated with the Intake Diversion Dam.

“We are excited to celebrate the success of this interagency project and recognize Reclamation’s major contributions to reclaiming America’s 17 western states over the last 120 years,” Brent Esplin, Missouri Basin and Arkansas-Rio Grande-Texas Regional Director said in a statement. “In addition to bolstering conservation efforts of the prehistoric pallid sturgeon, Reclamation is committed to continuing the effective operation of the Lower Yellowstone Project for local irrigators who help feed the nation.”

In 1990, pallid sturgeons were listed as endangered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the Endangered Species Act. USACE, the Wildlife Service and Reclamation have been working in partnership to determine the effects of the Lower Yellowstone Project on the species. Two primary issues were identified, entrainment into the Lower Yellowstone main canal and lack of fish passage success over Intake Diversion Dam.

A new screened headworks structure was completed in 2012 and addressed the canal entrainment issue. The new weir in conjunction with the bypass channel will provide fish passage and open approximately 165 river miles of potential spawning and larval drift habitat in the Yellowstone River.

“This is a momentous occasion more than 10 years in the making,” said Col. Geoff Van Epps, commander of the USACE Northwestern Division. “The collaboration on this project presented unique challenges and opportunities to meet conservation and recovery responsibilities under the Endangered Species Act while continuing to serve the needs of stakeholders that use the river.”

The Lower Yellowstone Project is a 58,000-acre irrigation project located in Eastern Montana and western North Dakota. The project is operated and maintained by the Lower Yellowstone Irrigation District Board of Control under contract with Reclamation. The project includes the Intake Diversion Dam, a screened headworks structure, 71 miles of main canal, 225 miles of laterals and 118 miles of drains, three pumping plants on the main canal, four supplemental pumps on the Yellowstone River and one supplemental pump on the Missouri River.