Agency reverses Trump-era oil rights ruling snubbing tribes

FARGO, N.D. — The Biden administration has scrapped a Department of Interior opinion under former President Donald Trump that attempted to strip mineral rights under the original Missouri River riverbed from a North Dakota tribal nation.

The memorandum posted Friday by the U.S. Department of Interior withdraws a May 2020 opinion concluding that the state is legal owner of submerged lands beneath the river where it flows through the Fort Berthold Reservation. That memo rolled back an Obama administration favoring the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, which then filed two federal lawsuits opposing the decision.

Interior officials said Monday in a statement that the Trump administration ruling overturned decades of existing precedent and the reversal will allow the agency to review the matter and ensure it is upholding its "trust and treaty obligations in accordance with the law."

Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox said in a statement that the previous ruling was a "false" opinion and called on state officials to "stand down on their efforts to take for themselves that which has for centuries belonged to our people."

"Rest assured, the MHA Nation will continue to fight to protect our land, our property rights, our sovereignty and our way of life," Fox said.