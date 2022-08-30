Aggressive black bears prompt closure of Bighorn Reservoir boat-in campsites

The Black Canyon boat-in camping site on Bighorn Reservoir has been closed due to numerous sightings of two juvenile black bears.
The bears are extremely habituated to humans and are aggressive, according to a statement from the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area. To decrease the chances of a human–bear conflict, the recreation area has decided to close the Black Canyon Campground for the remainder of the 2022 season.
Visitors to the recreation area are asked to remain bear aware as the animals attempt to put on weight for winter.