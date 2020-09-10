Aid and outreach come to Musselshell and Gallatin counties as fire containment nears

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fire crews on the last two major wildfires in southern Montana worked toward complete containment Thursday in anticipation of a dry weekend that could spur more fire activity.

The Bobcat fire, in Musselshell County, and the Bridger Foothills fire northeast of Bozeman have burned a combined total of 38,254 acres in the past week. With the progress in containment made since heavy rains and snow on Monday, the focus of local officials has pivoted from firefighting to aiding those who lost homes and livelihoods to the flames.

Burning seven miles southeast of Roundup, the Bobcat fire was 60% contained as of Thursday morning. According to the latest update provide by the Musselshell County DES, crews searched through smoldering short grass and timber for hot spots near structures and private residences, and secured the fire’s perimeter.

“Fire crews will concentrate on securing the fire line against additional fire spread, searching for hot spots near the fire’s edge and extinguishing any smoldering or active areas 200 feet in from the fire edge,” the update read.