Aid and outreach come to Musselshell and Gallatin counties as fire containment nears

Fire crews on the last two major wildfires in southern Montana worked toward complete containment Thursday in anticipation of a dry weekend that could spur more fire activity.
The Bobcat fire, in Musselshell County, and the Bridger Foothills fire northeast of Bozeman have burned a combined total of 38,254 acres in the past week. With the progress in containment made since heavy rains and snow on Monday, the focus of local officials has pivoted from firefighting to aiding those who lost homes and livelihoods to the flames.
Burning seven miles southeast of Roundup, the Bobcat fire was 60% contained as of Thursday morning. According to the latest update provide by the Musselshell County DES, crews searched through smoldering short grass and timber for hot spots near structures and private residences, and secured the fire’s perimeter.
“Fire crews will concentrate on securing the fire line against additional fire spread, searching for hot spots near the fire’s edge and extinguishing any smoldering or active areas 200 feet in from the fire edge,” the update read.
As crews continue to mop up the remaining fires and hot spots, those traveling in the area or returning to their homes should anticipate more smoke. Although authorities should be notified if any structures are threatened by fire, any reports of smoke should first be verified as outside of the Bobcat fire area.
The fire destroyed at least 10 homes and 13 outbuildings, and the Musselshell County DES provided a list of agencies for residents to contact for support:
American Red Cross of Montana: 1-800-ARC-MONT
Musselshell County Disaster Emergency Services: 406-323-2777
Salvation Army: 406-245-4659 (Can provide fire cleanup kits, clothes and blankets.)
Roundup Food Bank: 406-320-1914 (Has food for cats and dogs as well.)
Rural Employment Opportunities: 406-437-2382 (Can provide a fuel card and livestock feed for qualified applicants.)
Northern Treasures: 406-323-8323 (Can provide clothing, toiletries and household items.)
St. Vincent de Paul in Billings: 406-252-1855 (Providing clothing.)
Montana Department of Agriculture: 406-444-2402 (Providing pasture and hay.)
Ranch Aid: 913-660-8816, or email J.CutIer@Ranchaid.org
Those whose need cleanup assistance can call Disaster Response at 406-591-3591,Servpro at 406-252-0849 or Boardup at 800-262-7381
Anyone needing a mental health resource can reach the Disaster Distress Hotline at 800-985-5590, or text, “talkwithus,” to 66746. Resources are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Northeast of Bozeman, crews had the 8,224-acre Bridger Foothills fire at 52% containment as of Thursday afternoon.
Although residents are allowed to return to their homes along Bridger Canyon Drive, it remains closed to the public. Those who have returned after the evacuations of the past week are to keep the roadways clear for crews to mop up hot spots and further contain the blaze.
According to an announcement from the incident command team handling the management of the fire, crews will secure the edges of the blaze and search through burned areas for hot spots. A taskforce is currently building a break line in the thick timber north of the fire.
Starting Friday, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office announced that service personnel like contractors, construction crews and insurance agents would have access to Bridger Canyon Drive, but they must be able to provide law enforcement with the address of where they are headed.
Teams managing both the Bobcat and Bridger Foothills fire warned that although fire activity has been minimal in recent days, that could changes as temperatures begin to rise and fuels dry out.
