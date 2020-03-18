Airlines wrap up Wyoming winter-season flights amid COVID-19

JACKSON, Wyo. — Airlines are wrapping up winter-season flights to Jackson Hole weeks earlier than usual due to the new coronavirus.

During ski season, Jackson Hole Airport sees regular flights from a dozen major cities. The flights continue until Jackson Hole Mountain Resort closes in the first week of April.

This year, the resort and two others in northwest Wyoming - Grand Targhee resort and Snow King Resort - have shut down early amid spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Along with the ski shutdowns that began Monday, airlines are cutting back service early, the Jackson Hole News & Guide reports.

"This year we really don't need much service after this weekend," Jackson Hole Air Improvement Resources co-chairman Mike Gierau said Tuesday.