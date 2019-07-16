Grand Teton and Yellowstone national parks, in partnership with Working Dogs for Conservation, will host trained dogs to raise awareness about Aquatic Invasive Species.
Canine AIS searcher Tobias will be in Yellowstone July 19-31, and his colleague Jax will be in Grand Teton July 20-Aug. 3. While in the parks the dogs and handlers will assist AIS boat inspectors by sniffing out zebra and quagga mussels and participate in public events.
AIS pose a grave and growing threat to the parks, the surrounding ecosystem, and visitor recreation for several reasons:
• In 2016, non-native mussels were detected in Montana. This underscores the urgent need to prevent these and other destructive species from entering the parks.
• AIS can completely transform habitats for native species, introduce disease, out-compete native species, alter food chains, change the physical characteristics of bodies of water, damage equipment, devastate water-delivery systems, and negatively impact local/regional economies.
• Eradication is usually impossible and management is very costly.
The public is invited to learn about AIS and meet the dogs. In Yellowstone National Park the dogs will be at the Grant Village Visitor Center Parking Lot. The dog, with a handler, and AIS inspection staff will be at the parking lot from 8 a.m. to noon on July 19, 20, 21, 23, 24.
At Bridge Bay Marina the dog, with a handler, and AIS inspection staff will be at the marina from 8 a.m. to noon on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31.
At Grant Village Campground the dog, with a handler, and park ranger will rove the campground from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on July 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 27, 30, 31.
In Grand Teton National Park at the Craig Thomas Discovery and Visitor Center in Moose programs will begin outside of the visitor center at 1 p.m. and will last approximately 30 minutes on July 21, 28, 30 and Aug. 2.