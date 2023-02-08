Al and Pete Simpson will continue their lively conversation about "Old Timers and Early Day Women of Cody," on Feb. 16 at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West starting at noon in the Coe Auditorium.

The free talk is the first “Local Lore with Bob Richard” program of the 2023 season. Al, Pete, and Bob have more anecdotes and photographs to share about the history of the Cody area and the folks who made it their home.

Alan K. Simpson, retired U.S. Senator from Wyoming, is also the longest standing member of the Center of the West’s Board of Trustees, which he joined in 1968, and was chairman of the board from 1999-2011. Peter K. Simpson is a University of Wyoming professor emeritus, former state legislator, and has been on the Center’s McCracken Research Library Advisory Board since 1997.

For more information on Center talks and other events, visit centerofthewest.org/events.