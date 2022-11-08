 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Al, Pete Simpson join discussion about Cody old timers during Nov. 17 talk

Brothers Al and Pete Simpson will join with Bob Richard to share stories and photographs about "Old Timers and Early Day Women" of the Cody area.

The talk at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West will be held at noon on Nov. 17 in the Coe Auditorium.

Simpson family

Milward and Lorna Simpson with sons Alan and Peter in the mid-1940s.

Alan K. Simpson, retired U.S. Senator from Wyoming (R), is also the longest standing member of the Center of the West’s Board of Trustees, which he joined in 1968, and was chairman of the board from 1999-2011.

Lucylle Moon Hall

Lucylle Moon Hall ran Mooncrest Ranch in the Cody area.

Peter K. Simpson is a University of Wyoming professor emeritus, former state legislator, and has been on the Center’s McCracken Research Library advisory board since 1997.

The Local Lore series is hosted and coordinated by the Center’s library, with talks on the third Thursday of each month. 

