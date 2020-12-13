Alberta Bair Theater lives on in historic building after $13.6 million remodel

Reopened as the Alberta Bair Theater on Jan. 24, 1987, the focus heightened on courting traveling productions, theater, and live concerts. Local arts and dance organizations, including the Billings Symphony, the Billings Community Band, and Rimrock Opera, also continued to use the stage.

“Alberta would be proud,” said Miller, founding board member, of the newly renovated theater, 30-some years later. “She always said when responding to a request, ‘It had better make cents.’”

Angew, who initially approached Alberta in the 1980s with a group of about seven others to ask her about funding the theater, described Alberta as a delightful lady.

“I’d never ask her for money again,” he laughed. “We just would talk away. She had more stories. She really loved the theater.”

Though Bair, who passed away in 1993, was touted as the final push for the building, donors ranged from those contributing $10 to a community campaign to major backers including area banks, The Billings Gazette, and others invested in artistic improvements to the city. The purchase of the building was also facilitated by tax increment financing, and the building became a city property, leased back to the newly established Alberta Bair Theater organization for $1 per year.