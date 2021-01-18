Alberta leader urges Biden to hear case for Keystone XL

Trudeau and Biden are close and largely politically aligned, but the pipeline is expected to be early irritant as Biden has said he would cancel it.

"This is about the Canada-U.S. relationship," said Kenney, whose province has a financial stake in the pipeline.

After reports surfaced that it would be canceled on the first day of Biden's term, Calgary, Alberta-based TC Energy Corp. announced late Sunday it would spent US$1.7 billion on a solar, wind and battery-powered operating system for the pipeline to ensure it is zero-emission by 2030, and to rely exclusively on union labor.

Federal Natural Resource Minister Seamus O'Regan said in a statement his government continues to make the case for the pipeline to American colleagues.

"Canadian oil is produced under strong environmental and climate policy frameworks, and this project will not only strengthen the vital Canada-U.S energy relationship, but create thousands of good jobs for workers on both sides of the border," he said.

Roland Paris, a former foreign policy adviser to Trudeau, noted it has been Biden's position to cancel it for a long time.

"Still, he should recognize that peremptorily revoking the permit without first giving Canada a chance to make its case wouldn't exactly send a signal of renewed friendship that he has promised towards America's closest allies," Paris tweeted.

