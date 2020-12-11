All Montana calls will soon need a 406 to connect

As the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline prepares for quick dial, Montana and 36 other states are having to tune up their phone numbers to accommodate the new 988 help line.

The three-digit crisis number happens to be the same three-digit number that many people with a Dillon 988 prefix have. The fix will require all Montanans to use the 406 area code for all phone calls, local and long distance.

The new 988 lifeline will work nationwide the same way the 911 emergency number does, starting July 16, 2022. Calling 988 from anywhere should connect the caller with nearby suicide prevention assistance.

The Montana Public Service Commission staff said Friday that everyone should start using the 406 area code for all Montana calls beginning April 24, 2021. Beginning in Oct. 24, 2021, Montana calls without the 406 area code won’t be connected.

Montana contact numbers on your cell phone will likely have to be reprogrammed with the 406 in order to work. Other services, like medical monitoring devices that use a phone number, or security services, will need the 406 added to the call number if the area code isn't already included.

