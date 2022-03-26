Already in its veins: Montana's drug agents brace for more fentanyl to hit the streets

Fentanyl is pulsing through the asphalt veins of Montana.

In November of last year, law enforcement clotted a bit of that flow when officers pulled over a Ford Fusion near Buffalo, Wyoming.

Inside the car was a man, a woman, and 9,000 fentanyl pills, according to an affidavit filed in federal court. Along with fentanyl — the synthetic opioid that has contributed to the more than 100,000 overdose deaths in the United States in 2021 — police found heroin, meth, cocaine and prescription opioids.

The two people on their way back to Billings from Denver, Eric Charles Swan and Elizabeth Ardelle Grace Ronshaugen, have since pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. Their arrests and the confiscation of fentanyl valued on the streets of Montana at more than $100,000 has not halted traffickers.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported this week that a New York man allegedly tried to mail 13 grams of fentanyl to his Bozeman home. Nor have overdoses subsided in the state, with the Blackfeet Nation declaring a state of emergency following 17 overdoses and four fatalities attributed to fentanyl.

“These are the drugs that are really driving the overdose deaths in the region. It’s a high priority right now to focus on the groups that are most responsible for bringing [fentanyl] here,” said Keith Weiss, director of the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area.

Fentanyl was first produced in the 1960s as a pharmaceutical to treat severe pain. In recent years, labs with the resources to create the same compound illicitly have supplied traffickers who have carried pills and loose fentanyl powder across the United States. Overdose deaths due to fentanyl coming from these labs have multiplied in the past decade, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the nation reaching 12 times as many overdoses in 2019 than in 2013.

Overdoses and fatalities due to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids have especially increased in the past two years; an epidemic that coincided with the spread of COVID-19. Of the more than 104,000 overdose deaths tracked by the CDC’s preliminary data for the year between October 2020 and 2021, synthetic opioids like fentanyl came second only to naturally derived prescription opioids like oxycodone.

“Fentanyl emerged over the past several years as the opioid epidemic took shape with prescription pill abuse,” Weiss said. "Once those prescriptions stopped, that drove opioid users into the illicit market. That’s since evolved into illicit fentanyl abuse."

The bulk of fentanyl in the U.S. came from labs south of the country’s border. The Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force encompasses 34 counties across Colorado, Montana, Wyoming and Utah. Task force members include law enforcement from the city, county, tribal and federal levels all working in coordination to block the flow of narcotics from the nation's interstate system to local drug markets.

The general trajectory of fentanyl to those drug markets has the raw materials for the compound going from China to super labs in Mexico, Weiss said, massive operations able to produce a consistent product. They’re also equipped with the presses that create a pill that mimics prescription doses.

“You do get some smaller operations north of the border here and there, and these individuals are able to obtain the drug via the dark net. The level of sophistication of these operations varies, and sometimes the doses will be too high, making hot loaded pills with too much fentanyl that causes a severe overdose. The super labs down South, they’re more talented in producing a stabilized product. It’s never their intention to kill their customers. They want them to keep coming back,” he said.

The investigation into the drug racket that ended in federal indictments for Swan and Ronshaugen started with a traffic stop in Billings. Local police allegedly found Swan in possession of heroin and meth in December 2020, according to a federal criminal complaint. Through November 2021, law enforcement connected Ronshaugen to Swan through a search of the latter’s phone. When Billings SWAT entered a home believed to be the residence for the two, they found meth, heroin and several firearms, court documents say.

Two people who went unnamed in an affidavit spoke with investigators in November 2021, saying they regularly bought fentanyl pills from Swan. One person bought fentanyl from the 44-year-old every two weeks at $15 a pill. The cost of a pill-sized dose of fentanyl varies, increasing the further north a dealer sells from the Mexican border, but the national average is around $10, Weiss said.

Another source told law enforcement that Swan gets his supply of narcotics through bulk purchases made in Denver.

Investigators pinged Swan’s cell phone after being granted a search warrant that same month. Cell tower data showed him on a route back to Billings from Denver. Outreach to Wyoming law enforcement stopped his trip in Buffalo.

The Mexico connection

Just over five pounds, or 2,270 milligrams, of fentanyl powder was seized last year in Montana, according to Rocky Mountain HIDTA data, an increase of over 1,200% compared to 2020. As little as two milligrams are considered a potentially lethal dose. The number of pill doses seized went from 393 in 2020 to 34,745 in 2021. Nearly 32,000 of those pills were seized by the Billing Police Department drug unit, according to BPD data.

So far this year, the BPD drug unit has seized 304 pills and 2,016 loose grams.

“We are working diligently to intercept it as well as we can. The trend right now is that we are on an upward swing," said Steve Crawford, head of the Division of Criminal Investigation Narcotics Bureau within the Montana Department of Justice. "We’re in partnership with public health officials to get the word out about how dangerous this stuff is. Right now the most common form that we’re seeing are these counterfeit pills that take the form of and even have the imprint of an OxyContin tablet."

Crawford, who accepted the position in August 2020 while serving as the Bozeman chief of police, said nearly all of the batches of fentanyl pills seized in Montana contained a potentially fatal dose. He said DCI has opened trafficking investigations in Sidney, Missoula and Kalispell, suggesting nowhere in Montana is immune.

The bureau saw the most investigations in 2021 since at least 2015. Of those nearly 500 cases, 48 involved fentanyl, up from just two the previous year.

The introduction of fentanyl into the drug trade has both added to the shipments of traffickers who previously carried meth and created more traffickers, Crawford said. One recent development in trafficking has been the establishment of a direct link between the suppliers based out of Mexico and their customers in the United States. Although fentanyl has become a top priority for the state’s law enforcement, Crawford said, it hasn’t replaced meth. Last year, law enforcement in the state seized nearly 311 pounds of methamphetamine ice and powder, the largest amount since at least 2017.

“There used to be several middle people before you would get to the source of the supply… The other trend that’s happened is that the amounts have gotten bigger. Where we used to deal with ounces or up to a pound of meth, we’re seeing multiple pounds. With the fentanyl pills, we see hundreds or even more than 1,000,” he said.

A review of federal and state public health data gives a grim forecast for some Montana residents, many of whom have lived through the meth and opioid epidemics as survivors of addiction or family and friends of those who have overdosed. In 2019, overdoses killed 139 people in Montana, and 157 in 2020, according to CDC data. Provisional CDC data predicts more than 187 in 2021, suggesting a grim trend upward.

“One of the trends that we see is that some of the users are carrying and have friends of theirs carry Narcan as a kind of buddy system. And we’re seeing more and more powerful fentanyl being produced that it’s taking multiple rounds of Narcan to bring them back from an overdose,” Crawford said.

An overdose on fentanyl - reported by the CDC to be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine - has the same symptoms of any opioid overdose: shallow breathing and blue skin and fingertips as the respiratory system begins to fail. Sgt. Brad Mansur, who instructs BPD on how to apply the life-saving drug Narcan, generically known as Naloxone, said the best tell for an opioid overdose is in the eyes. The pupils shrink to pin points.

An opioid overdose crashes the part of the brain that controls breathing, giving an adult about a four-minute window before the body’s oxygen is depleted. Naloxone, applied nasally, typically has an instantaneous effect, Mansur said.

“All of our officers are trained in the use of Naloxone… We did that after seeing where the country was moving as far as the opioid epidemic, and to get ahead of the curve,” he said.

In September, HITDA in coordination with the Montana DOJ and DPHHS created two new positions specifically to reduce overdoses in the state. William Janisch became the Rocky Mountain HITDA drug intelligence officer for the DCI in September 2021. Since then, he’s overseen the launch of an overdose map accessible to local, state, federal and tribal authorities that gives notices in real time of overdoses.

Although there will be gaps in reporting, as it’s not uncommon for someone to recover from an overdose with Narcan and shirk calling 911, he said it’ll provide public safety and public health agencies with one of the clearest pictures of where spikes in fentanyl and other illicit drugs are occurring in real time.

Biggest threat to the state

Confirmed fatal overdoses in Montana involving just fentanyl went from the single digits from 2017 through 2020 to 21 last year alone, according to preliminary data from the state medical examiner. Deaths attributed to fentanyl mixed with other drugs are suspected to have caused 27 other deaths in Montana last year.

Emergency medical services are responding to more opioid overdoses than ever before, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. The number of opioid overdose-related 911 responses in the state was up by 35% in 2021 compared to 2020. Montana EMS personnel have responded to an average of 70 opioid-related calls a month so far this year.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said fentanyl is the biggest threat to the state in terms of public health and violent crime. Without providing better surveillance and security at the U.S. border with Mexico, he said combating drug trafficking is like treating a gunshot wound with a Band-Aid. Stateside, he said K9 units, which have proven to be some of the most effective tools in intercepting traffickers, have been supplied with two dozen newly trained dogs in recent months. DCI has also recently added two full-time narcotics officers, with funding now in place to add three more officers.

“We’re absolutely going to keep seeing larger and larger seizures, and unfortunately we’re going to keep seeing more overdoses. I hope not, but I think we’re going to… If you’re in charge of any kids — parents, grandparents, guardians — please talk to your kids about fentanyl… We’re starting to see it in a lot more places and it’s becoming a lot more common. Please educate your kids,” Knudsen said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.