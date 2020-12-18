Amazon announces plans for South Dakota fulfillment center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Amazon announced Friday that it plans to open a fulfillment center in Sioux Falls that is expected to bring 1,000 full-time jobs to the area.

The 640,000-square-foot fulfillment center is the company's first in South Dakota. Amazon.com said in a news release that the center is expected to open in 2022.

The fulfillment center will have robotics working alongside employees to pick, pack and ship small items to customers. The jobs are expected to start at $15 per hour, and include benefits.

"We are proud to have been selected by Amazon as their next fulfillment center location. Amazon's decision to invest in our community reflects the company's confidence in Sioux Falls' economic climate and excellent workforce," Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said in a statement.

U.S. Sen. John Thune said that in addition to high-paying jobs, the center will bring millions of investment dollars to the city of Sioux Falls and the region.

