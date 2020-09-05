 Skip to main content
AMBER Alert issued for baby abducted in Browning
kickingwoman.jpg

Kicking Woman

Authorities issued an AMBER Alert Saturday afternoon for 1-year-old Quorrah Marceau.

She was abducted at 9 p.m. Friday night in Browning by her non-custodial mother, Devena Kicking Woman, a 20-year-old American Indian female, 5 foot 2, 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Devena is known to abuse drugs and has been physically abusive to Quorrah.

They may be in a 2005 dark green Chevy Pickup, unknown license plate and could possibly be in the Great Falls area.

Quorrah is an American Indian female child, 2 foot 6 inches, 15 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, please call the Blackfeet Tribal Police at (406)338-4000.

Quorrah Marceau

Marceau
