American Fork fire to close area on east side of Crazy Mountains
The American Fork fire burns in the Crazy Mountains on Monday.

 Courtesy USFS

The American Fork and O'Hearn Creek fires burning on the east side of the Crazy Mountains have burned together, prompting a forthcoming closure in the remote area between Big Timber and Harlowton.

The lightning-caused fire started Sunday morning, and the total acreage burned is listed as 5200 acres with 0% contained.

Numerous engines, dozers and hand crews are on the scene, and a Type 2 team have been ordered to the incident.

Download PDF American Fork fire map

"American Fork Fire saw active fire with rapid growth yesterday, including crowning, running, and long-range spotting," an updated from Type 3 incident commander Tom Feilden said. "Fire has potential to move north, west and south with continuous fuel depending on wind and slope. We anticipate additional growth today, under red flag conditions, with high temperatures, low relative humidity, and gusty winds."

Trail closures on the Custer Gallatin National Forest include: Turkey Creek Forest Service Road #6634, the entire Shields Loop, Sunlight Trailhead, Sweet Grass Drainage, and Lodgepole Creek Trail #266. Closures on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest include: the Lebo Trail #640 and Big Elk Trailhead #640.

Download PDF American Fork fire closure map
