American Indian Physicians director urges COVID vaccination for kids

The vaccine was found to be 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children 5 to 11, according to data by the CDC in clinical trials. The study included approximately 3,000 children.

If you were speaking to the families of Native children specifically, would you urge them to get their kids vaccinated? What would you say to them?

“I would definitely urge them to get their kids vaccinated. We are still seeing significant death and illness in our community and it is because not enough people are vaccinated. We haven't been able to, until now, get our kids vaccinated, but this is the final piece that we need to keep our community safe," she said.

Owen said the research behind the children’s vaccine is “extremely safe.”

“People don't realize just how much has gone into preparations and the work to get these vaccinations out to every single community, of every single age, and for our children whom we worry about the most, of course, the testing has been much more stringent,” Owen said.

Data shows COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted Native communities and is more deadly for American Indians and Alaska Natives than other races and ethnicities.