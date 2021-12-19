American Prairie buys Musselshell ranch that BLM had eyed

After a Bureau of Land Management purchase fell through in August, the nonprofit conservation group American Prairie stepped in to buy the 32,000-acre 73 Ranch along the Musselshell River.
The group announced the purchase on Monday. A price was not disclosed. The land abuts the southern border of the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge.
This latest acquisition brings American Prairie’s total deeded and leased property in Montana to more than 450,000 acres.
“We are very excited to add the 73 to the habitat base already stewarded by American Prairie, for the benefit of wildlife and people in perpetuity,” said Alison Fox, CEO of American Prairie, in a statement. “This purchase will further our mission to grow a contiguous habitat area, which is essential to restoring ecosystem biodiversity on the prairie.”
Hunters had been anxiously awaiting the ranch's purchase by the BLM since it would provide access to landlocked public acres containing elk, deer, pronghorns and upland birds. The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation had worked to connect the owners and BLM.
However, the agency's purchase was aimed at only 11,000 acres, the deeded portion of the ranch. As part of its deal, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was also looking at purchasing 756 acres of the ranch that are within the refuge's boundary.
The 32,003-acre property comprises 12,233 deeded acres and 19,770 state and federal leased acres.
The BLM backed out of the purchase when its government-directed appraisal did not meet the sellers' price demand.
Although not all of the ranch will be open to hunters, American Prairie said, after a public access plan is developed, portions of the 73 would be open to recreation, including the 9,300 acres of leased ground. The group already offers hunting on its Blue Ridge, White Rock and PN ranches, with more than 69,000 acres enrolled in Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' Block Management Program, which pays landowners to allow hunter access.
“The Montana Chapter of (Backcountry Hunters and Anglers) supports any private landowner who conserves quality wildlife habitat and/or opens public access to private land and/or inaccessible public land,” said Jake Schwaller, Eastern Montana Board Member for MT BHA, in a statement. “As the demand for places to hunt is at an all-time high, we applaud all efforts by private landowners to create new or improved public hunting opportunities."
The ranch sits along a five mile stretch of the Musselshell River which is home to waterfowl and attracts wild turkeys and pheasant.
“We did not want to lose a rare opportunity to both conserve critical wildlife habitat and be able to share this special place with the public,” said Damien Austin, superintendent for American Prairie, in a statement. “We negotiated fair market value for the property and will pay property taxes that support our local communities just as we do with all our properties.”
“As we’ve done with past land acquisitions, we need to first take time to familiarize ourselves with the property prior to welcoming the public,” said Fox. “We are thrilled to add the 73 to American Prairie, knowing it creates a valuable opportunity to increase access to public lands, and we know recreationists will be eager to explore the property.”
American Prairie’s plan to provide public access to public land that was previously landlocked also drew praise from other hunting and conservation organizations.
Members of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership and Montana Wildlife Federation also spoke in support of the acquisition, citing American Prairie's history of providing public access.
In the meantime, the nonprofit group is still waiting to hear from the BLM on its proposal to alter grazing leases for its bison herd on property it leases north of the Missouri River. The proposal has been strongly opposed by locals, as well as Gov. Greg Gianforte and his Republican administration.
When the state's opposition was announced, a Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation administrator said the BLM does not have the authority to grant the nonprofit group a permit to graze bison on federal lands.
The DNRC announced it intended to conduct its own environmental analysis, and asked the BLM to withhold its decision until the state document can be completed. If not, the DNRC asked the BLM to consider its Montana Environmental Policy Act findings in a supplemental environmental assessment.