American Prairie buys Musselshell ranch that BLM had eyed

The 32,003-acre property comprises 12,233 deeded acres and 19,770 state and federal leased acres.

The BLM backed out of the purchase when its government-directed appraisal did not meet the sellers' price demand.

Although not all of the ranch will be open to hunters, American Prairie said, after a public access plan is developed, portions of the 73 would be open to recreation, including the 9,300 acres of leased ground. The group already offers hunting on its Blue Ridge, White Rock and PN ranches, with more than 69,000 acres enrolled in Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' Block Management Program, which pays landowners to allow hunter access.

“The Montana Chapter of (Backcountry Hunters and Anglers) supports any private landowner who conserves quality wildlife habitat and/or opens public access to private land and/or inaccessible public land,” said Jake Schwaller, Eastern Montana Board Member for MT BHA, in a statement. “As the demand for places to hunt is at an all-time high, we applaud all efforts by private landowners to create new or improved public hunting opportunities."

The ranch sits along a five mile stretch of the Musselshell River which is home to waterfowl and attracts wild turkeys and pheasant.