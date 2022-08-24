American Prairie education center highlights downtown Lewistown

LEWISTOWN – In the heartland of Montana’s “save the cowboy” country, the nonprofit American Prairie has established a state-of-the-art educational center in a historic downtown building.

The National Discovery Center provides a public conference space, lounge, a small movie theater and interactive educational displays to teach visitors about the Eastern Montana prairie, its history and wildlife. This same landscape is where American Prairie is working to establish a large conservation reserve that combines private and public lands.

The group’s presence, as it has purchased ranches across the region and stocked some of its land with domestic bison, has generated enormous pushback from the area’s agricultural producers, county officials and the state legislature prompting the “save the cowboy” campaign.

“It’s a pretty conservative piece of property up here, and change is not always openly embraced,” said Clint Loomis, an artist, former city official and owner of a downtown Lewistown studio. “I don’t understand why you have other outside money coming into town – big money and minimal ranching – but I don’t hear anybody complaining about it. There seems to be a double standard around that.”

Tension

Loomis is unusual in his vocal support of American Prairie.

“A lot of people here are afraid to express their opinion,” said Don Thomas, a Lewistown resident, writer and retired physician. “If business people say ‘American Prairie isn’t bad,’ they are afraid people won’t shop in their store anymore.”

Loomis said he’s heard of agricultural entities threatening to drop funding to local nonprofits if they collaborate with American Prairie.

“I hate to think the art center or boys and girls club wouldn’t get money if they take the kids down to the Discovery Center,” he added.

Delayed

Although the building was purchased in 2018, the extensive multi-million dollar renovation wasn’t completed until Nov. 18 – delayed by supply chain issues for building materials and the pandemic. With the doors now open Thursday through Saturday, visitors are trickling in.

“Almost all of the people have been very, very nice,” said David Cunningham, who was hired as director of the center.

A former Meeteetse, Wyoming, museum director, Cunningham said he came out of retirement to work at the National Discovery Center because it “seemed like a neat idea.”

Chris La Tray – a Métis storyteller, author and member of the Little Shell Tribe of the Chippewa Indians – will give one of the first public presentations at the center on Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. His free talk will focus on how the Little Shell became the 574th tribe to be recognized by the United States government in 2019.

La Tray’s presentation coincides with the start of the Metis Celebration and Powwow in Lewistown, which runs from Sept. 1-4 at the Fergus County Fairgrounds.

Historic

An old Diebold safe door in the 160-person conference room, along with a tin roof ceiling, are about the only interior signs of the historic Power Mercantile Building, completed in 1901. Now instead of wares for shoppers lining aisles, the building houses full pronghorn and bison mounts, a small theater providing education on night skies and information on how tracking wildlife has provided new insight to animals’ use of the prairie.

Over speakers, the recorded sounds of prairie birds singing echoes throughout the building.

Still waiting to be completed is a children’s play area that will include a reading corner and a crawl-through tunnel mimicking a prairie dog’s burrow. The Ken Burns American Heritage Theater features six short films on the prairie ecosystem. The theater is self-service with a keyboard to dial up the different films. All of the exhibits and lounge are open to the public free of charge.

Some visitors know little about the prairie and its wildlife when they visit, Cunningham said.

“A lot of people think it’s like western Kansas, flat and grassy, but it’s a mosaic of different landscapes,” he noted.

Cunningham said his expertise is in programing, which is the next step to utilizing the facility.

“We’re taking it slow this year,” he added.

So far he’s worked with ZooMontana in Billings to bring in different animals and insects for visitors to see. He is also planning to invite an archaeologist from Wyoming to talk about his work in the high mountains.

Fergus County High School biology teacher Mike Mangold said the Discovery Center could provide a tie in to the school’s science curriculum since it deals with wildlife and conservation. He said the school’s diverse student population shouldn’t be deterred from visiting the center based on the animosity of some individuals toward the group.

“When students leave us, they should be able to form their own opinions on various situations,” he said.

Growing

Despite the National Discovery Center’s opening to the public, its presence has generated little “buzz” among townsfolk compared to the remodel of another old building across the street that will house a community health center.

However, Candyce Shirey, executive director of the Lewistown Area Chamber of Commerce, is happy to praise the remodeled building.

“Main Street is revitalizing yet again,” she said. “The storefronts are filling back up.”

A lot of that growth has occurred in the last two years, Shirey said, as people have relocated from areas in Montana where property values – and therefore rent and housing costs – are much higher. As a result, the town has few apartments for rent or houses for sale. So new homes are being constructed and city lots that sat for decades without selling are being purchased, Shirey said.

Also on the horizon, about three years out, is the construction of a “workforce hub” outside Lewistown. The Air Force is collaborating with contractor Northrup Grumman Corp. to update nuclear missile silos in western states. The reconstruction could bring in 1,000 workers to the community, although housing, dining and recreational facilities for the crews would be part of the hub.

Such a large influx of people will mean another big change for the rural central Montana community of about 6,000.

“As we get people coming in, my point is what do you want, an empty building or a multi-million dollar investment in the community?” Loomis said.