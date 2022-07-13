American Prairie opens 9,300 acres of new Musselshell ranch to hunters this fall

American Prairie has announced that access to 9,300 acres of its newly acquired ranch along the Musselshell River will be open to hunters this fall through the state Block Management Program.

"We're pretty excited to see they're going to do that," said Billings resident Jake Schwaller, the Eastern Montana board member of the Montana Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. "We think Block Management is one of the best programs the state has."

American Prairie finalized the purchase of the 32,000-acre 73 Ranch in December 2021. Prior to the acquisition, the Bureau of Land Management had been seeking to buy the ranch’s deeded land in a deal that fell through over pricing. The property adjoins the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge south of the UL Bend.

Schwaller said his group is "definitely disappointed" the BLM was not able to acquire the land for the public and that the problem highlighted the agency's need to update its land purchasing process.

Alison Fox, CEO of American Prairie, said in a statement, “Sharing the 73 is a highly rewarding component of our mission and expands the quality of outdoor experiences we can provide to the public."

A no-shooting zone has been established along the Musselshell River for elk that congregate in irrigated fields during the general hunting season while American Prairie and Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks study elk use and distribution, the group said.

Big buyer

American Prairie’s purchase of ranches across Eastern Montana – now totaling more than 450,000 acres of deeded and public land – has stirred resentment by some residents and retribution by several local, county and state lawmakers. The group’s stated goal is to create “the largest nature reserve in the contiguous United States.”

The group’s reintroduction of bison and pursuit of changes in BLM grazing leases to allow bison prompted opposition last year from Gov. Greg Gianforte, along with other state officials including the director of Fish, Wildlife & Parks, and the leaders of the Departments of Agriculture, Livestock and Natural Resources and Conservation. Despite the opposition, in March the BLM issued a proposed decision to allow American Prairie to graze bison on about 63,000 acres of federal land in Phillips County under 10 year leases.

On the properties American Prairie has purchased, the organization has opened 79,476 acres spread across 10 areas to hunters through the Block Management Program. Other American Prairie properties enrolled in the hunter access program include more than 20,000 acres on the PN Ranch, over 18,000 acres on Timber Creek and 12,000 on the Dry Fork.

Across Montana, as of 2020, the program has provided access to about 7.1 million acres and made payments to more than 1,200 landowners under the agreements.

American Prairie's enrolled Block Management properties are equally split between those that require the hunter to simply sign in at a box (Type 1), to those that require a reservation and landowner permission (Type 2). The 73 Ranch will require permission.

“Our philosophy is to strike the right balance between growing healthy wildlife populations and providing high-quality hunting experiences,” said Daniel Kinka, senior wildlife restoration manager for American Prairie, in a statement. “A healthy prairie ecosystem relies on balanced interactions between predator and prey, which have historically included human hunting on the grasslands. When carefully managed, wildlife populations can continue to grow and thrive amidst human hunting.”

Recreation

Hunting and wildlife groups have previously hailed American Prairie’s openness to public access, which is not limited to hunters. Campgrounds, rental cabins and yurts have been established on the properties and mountain biking, hiking and horseback riding encouraged. Dispersed tent camping is allowed on some deeded lands.

The group has also opened its National Discovery Center in a historic downtown Lewistown building as an educational form for its lands, providing an introduction to the area’s habitat and wildlife, as well as a community meeting space and theater.

Mike Kautz, director of Public Access and Recreation, said all visitors should be prepared for rugged, remote conditions if they plan to explore the 73 Ranch or other American Prairie parcels.

“This is an amazing landscape to explore, but it’s not without a few risks,” Kautz said in a statement. “We really encourage visitors to come prepared and pay attention to inclement weather conditions, which can leave roads impassable at times.”

On the 73 Ranch, as with all American Prairie properties, e-bikes are allowed on motorized travel routes only.

A full list of American Prairie’s Block Management acreage and more information about hunting opportunities can be found at https://www.americanprairie.org/hunting. More details on 2022 BMA’s will be available from FWP in mid-August.