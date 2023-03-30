American Prairie has expanded its land holdings in Phillips County with the recent purchase of the 4,960-acre Wilke Ranch South, located on the eastern border of the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation.

“We are excited to share a fence line with our friends at the Fort Belknap Indian Community for the first time,” said Alison Fox, CEO of American Prairie, in a press release. “We plan to continue partnering with our Aaniiih Nakoda neighbors, many of whom share the vision of a full-functioning prairie ecosystem.”

The land includes 3,075 deeded acres and 1,885 leased acres located about 25 miles southwest of Malta.

About 1,847 of the deeded acres are under a conservation easement with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect waterfowl habitat. The property also borders the 1,041-acre Korsbeck Waterfowl Production Area.

American Prairie's latest acquisition, to be called the Wild Horse unit, brings the nonprofit conservation group's total deeded and leased property to more than 460,000 acres in Montana.

The name comes from Wild Horse Creek, which is south of the property and a major tributary of the Big Warm Creek system, Fox said.

“This area provides critical habitat for a myriad of bird species which have suffered serious declines in recent decades, including Sprague’s pipit, chestnut-collared longspur and mountain plover,” Fox added.

The property contains a diverse landscape of wetlands, grasslands and gumbo soils. Mule deer, white-tailed deer, pronghorns, upland game birds, waterfowl and prairie dogs inhabit the landscape.

The land had been listed for $1.99 million.

American Prairie intends to share public access details in the months ahead to spell out recreational uses on Wild Horse’s deeded acres. The organization will first take time to familiarize itself with the property.

American Prairie has been working for decades to build relationships and collaborate with the Fort Belknap community, the group said. Shared work has included wildlife and bison restoration, tourism and economic development partnerships, and the sharing and preserving of cultural heritage.

More information on American Prairie's relationships with Montana's Indigenous communities can be found at https://americanprairie.org/project/indigenous-communities/.