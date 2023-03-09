American Prairie will open online reservations for its yurts, cabins and campground spaces on March 13 at 8 a.m.

Prices range from $10-$18 per night for a tent campsite, $18-$36 a night for an RV spot, and $165 a night for a yurt that sleeps up to nine.

“Whether you come for one day or one week, we invite you to get off the beaten path and make memories in a truly unique corner of Montana,” said Mike Kautz, director of Public Access and Recreation at American Prairie. “These prairie grasslands are a great location to explore for anyone who enjoys wildlife watching, hiking, biking, boating, fishing or hunting.”

Reservation booking links will be available at americanprairie.org/visit. The website offers information and trip planning resources, including maps, lodging descriptions and amenity lists.

Visitation

The number of visitors to American Prairie lodging facilities surged more than 200% since 2020. The increase was largely driven by Montana residents seeking outdoor adventures in less crowded parts of the state during the height of the COVID pandemic. Kautz says growth last year was more gradual, which has helped the organization keep pace with visitor needs.

American Prairie hosted 1,448 overnight reservations last year, which is a slight increase over the previous year. Montana residents accounted for 78% of all reservations at American Prairie’s hut system and 53% of campground reservations. A reservation is defined as a group reserving one unit of lodging (campsite, hut or cabin), and not a count of individual visitors.

In addition to overnight reservations, American Prairie tracked more than 3,697 hunter days on deeded properties enrolled in the 2022 Block Management program. That total includes more than 500 hunter days on the 73 unit, which opened for visitation and hunting for the first time last year.

Center

American Prairie's National Discovery Center, located at 302 W. Main in Lewistown, is open for its second year of operation. The visitor facility serves as a jumping off point for adventures and as an interactive educational center to teach visitors about Montana’s prairie ecosystem.

The National Discovery Center is free to the public and features interactive exhibits, community meeting spaces and the Ken Burns American Heritage Theater. Last year, the facility welcomed more than 2,500 visitors. Eighty percent of visitors were Montanans and nearly half of visitors were from Lewistown.

The center is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit americanprairie.org/national-discovery-center to learn more, and follow American Prairie on Facebook for updates on upcoming events and programming.

Upcoming

• March 30 / 7:30 p.m. – Baroque Music Montana Presents Carrie Krause and Julie Gosswiller. Carrie Krause is an established violinist and concertmaster of the Bozeman Symphony. Pianist Julie Gosswiller collaborates with renowned musicians across the country and teaches at Montana State University.

• April 13 / 6 p.m. – Jason Baldes: “Land Rematriation with Buffalo Restoration is Reconciliation” Baldes, the Tribal Buffalo Program manager for the Wind River Reservation in Wyoming, will offer an hour-long presentation at the NDC and will then take part in a panel discussion with members of Montana Tribes who are also creating and managing their own bison programs.

• May 6 / 10 a.m.–4 p.m. – American Prairie presents ECO-Critters with ZooMontana featuring an assortment of live animals from around the world.

• July 1 from 1–6 p.m. – Historic Indian Trade and Camp Blankets: A history and public appraisal with Barry Friedman, a six-time Emmy-nominated comedy writer, foremost authority on historic Indian Trade and Camp Blankets, and a consultant for Pendleton.