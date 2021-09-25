Amtrak Empire Builder derails in north-central Montana

At least three people have died after an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office announced that the three deaths were among the multiple causalities reported. The westbound Empire Builder train derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, KXLY TV and KSEN radio reported.

Five cars of the Empire Builder train 7/27 left the tracks at around 4, according to an emailed statement from Amtrak Public Relations Manager Jason Abrams. There were approximately 147 passengers and 13 crew members onboard.

The derailment occurred about 5 miles east of Chester along U.S. Highway 2, according to an alert from the Montana Department of Transportation. Travelers in the area are advised to reduce speeds and expect intermittent blockage with reduced lanes.

Additional information from the Liberty County Sheriff's Office and Amtrak officials was not immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 3 Sad 3 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.