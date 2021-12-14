Amtrak employee sues over fatal derailment on Montana's Hi-Line

The westbound Empire Builder was carrying 154 people when it derailed on Sept. 25 just west of the small Hi-Line town of Joplin, according to the NTSB. Forty-four passengers and crew were taken to local hospitals with injuries and three were killed. Damage was estimated by Amtrak to be over $22 million.

As the Empire Builder cruised west across Montana’s Hi-Line, Peyton sat in the second car behind the engines when he felt a hard bump, the suit alleged. Before starting with Amtrak, Peyton had worked as an engineer with Union Pacific Railroad, and he claimed he recognized the bump as an indication of a derailment. He reflexively rose from his seat before a “violent jolt” threw him against the wall. He hit his back, shoulder and head, court filings stated.

At the time of the crash, the NTSB reported the train's event log showed the train travelling between 75 and 78 mph. The max allowable speed for the section of rail where the crash occurred was 79 mph.

Following the crash, Peyton immediately started checking on the passengers in his car and determined no one was injured, the suit said. He looked out over the last few cars of the train and saw that four cars had tipped off the track and were lying on their sides.