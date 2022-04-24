'An uphill battle' Hardin police and county officials in a standoff

The past eight months have passed about as smoothly as a kidney stone for Donald Babbin, the inaugural chief for the Hardin Police Department.

Babbin, a Massachusetts native, arrived in Montana last summer. Since then, he’s overseen the hiring, equipping and mobilizing of a police force several years in the making.

The Hardin Police Department was born out of demand from the city's residents. Since its formation, officers on the city police force have responded to calls including missing people, shots fired and an attempted jail break at the Big Horn detention facility.

In January, however, a wedge formed between city and county authorities, starting with placing restrictions on city officers entering the county sheriff's office, and most recently excluding the police department from 911 dispatch calls made in Hardin. An accusation of excessive use of force on the part of a Hardin officer prompted the decision and cleaved the gap wider.

“I’ve been a cop for over 25 years. I’ve had my fair share for excessive use of force investigations…Since I’ve been in Hardin, it has been an uphill battle. Every single step has been an issue,” said Babbin.

Fixing 'a lack of officers'

The City of Hardin set to work forming a local police department in February 2020 when its city council approved a municipal police department and a three-person police commission in a 5-1 vote. The city had previously contracted with the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office to respond to crimes within the city limits at a cost of $490,000 a year. The February vote also signaled an end to the contract tying the Big Horn County Sheriff’s Office to the city. The Montana Interlocal Cooperation Act expired last summer after being in place for decades.

Those hopeful for police on patrol in Hardin have been disappointed before. In 2009, a convicted fraudster under the alias Michael Hilton left town abruptly, taking with him a fleet of Mercedes SUVs stenciled with “City of Hardin Police Department” on their sides. The city never recognized Hilton, or his bogus company, American Police Force, as the legitimate law enforcement agency for Hardin. Two years after his ignominious exit, the three people hired by the city to become police officers had resigned.

Hardin Mayor Joe Purcell, sworn in for his second term in January, has lived and worked in Hardin for the past three decades. When he entered office, a city-wide survey underscored one of his top priorities for Hardin residents: public safety.

“Basically, what it came down to at the time was a lack of officers [in Hardin]…And at the beginning everyone was very cooperative about the new department, including county commissioners and the sheriff’s office, who were wanting to put officers in other places like Fort Smith and Decker,” Purcell said. “It was all pretty positive up until about a year ago.”

A tense beginning

Around that time, negotiations on payments made to the sheriff's office stalled. Payments would not halt altogether, according to the initial contract submitted by Hardin city officials, but would taper off on an annual basis as the city bolstered its police force. The sheriff’s office demanded payments every six months.

In the midst of these negotiations, Hardin officers began their first patrols on New Year’s Eve 2021. A four-person committee that included the mayor and city attorney selected Babbin, who had previously worked as a police officer in Massachusetts and Georgia, as chief.

The department launched with four officers, along with Babbin. Since then, well over 250 reports have come out of the department. Within a week of operations, the sheriff’s office informed Babbin that the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office would be primary agency responding to missing persons, stolen vehicles, stolen firearms, death scene investigations and DUIs.

“They were telling me that I can’t respond to death scenes. Where I come from, we had a shooting a day. I’ve worked several murders, several rape cases. I’ve worked undercover, and the county’s going to tell me that I can’t respond to certain calls? I was hired to do a job here and I’m going to do it,” Babbin said.

The list of crimes was adjusted later that same day, according to a letter provided to the Gazette, with the sheriff’s office clarifying that it would be the primary agency investigating missing persons, stolen vehicles and stolen firearms.

Less than a week later, another letter for Babbin arrived informing him that Hardin police officers would not be allowed into the sheriff’s office, or the dispatch center. “Concerns” brought to Sheriff Lawrence Big Hair and Jail Administrator Victoria Oldson spurred the announcement, dated Jan. 13, 2022. The letter did not specify what those concerns were.

“The verbal version I got was an officer went in with a suspect and wanted a criminal history report,” Purcell, the mayor, said. “He was looking to make sure this suspect had no warrants and was told no. I guess the officer cussed. One version says he said the F-bomb, according to another version he said, ‘B.S.’ It’s just little things being blown out of proportion.”

“None of this was anticipated. We started with the department Jan. 1, and by Jan. 13, they’re locking us out of the building,” Purcell said.

The relationship among the officers in both agencies has not suffered from the animosity between their leadership, Purcell said. Purcell cited coordination in the recent search for a missing man and an attempted jail break at the county jail as evidence that county and city law enforcement can operate effectively side-by-side.

During the first few months Hardin officers were patrolling the town of less than 4,000 on the border of Crow Country, they were being dispatched without any kind of formal agreement between the city and the county dispatch board. County commissioners voted in October 2020 to transfer county dispatch from the sheriff’s office to the independent Big Horn County Emergency Communications Dispatch Center.

Services cut off

Dispatch services to the Hardin Police Department ended March 8, according to an announcement from Big Horn County Attorney Jay Harris.

Two days earlier, a city officer entered the Town Pump in Hardin on March 6, according to Chief Babbin and reporting from Big Horn County News, after getting a report of an unruly customer who refused to leave. The officer spoke with the suspect, later identified as Elery Royce Crooked Arm, who was allegedly smoking in the gas station and destroying merchandise. When the officer attempted to arrest Crooked Arm, who had previously served time in prison for rape, he allegedly punched the officer in the face.

The officer used a Taser on Crooked Arm and brought him to the ground, according to police. While putting Crooked Arm in handcuffs, the officer reportedly struck Crooked Arm several times on the back of his head and neck. A complaint was filed against the officer, and the case was taken up by the state Division of Criminal Investigation. Crooked Arm is currently in custody at Big Horn County Jail.

As of March 9, the DCI had completed its investigation and the case is currently under review for possible prosecution, the county attorney said. Along with announcing dispatch services to Hardin police being severed, Harris submitted a list of expectations to Hardin City Attorney Jordan Knudsen for the department to implement before being reinstated.

"These expectations are for not only city citizen safety, but officer safety as well and reflect standard operating procedures for law enforcement agencies. Importantly, these expectations were ratified by the County Dispatch Board on March 22, 2022, and remain County policy," Harris wrote in the announcement.

Among the five requirements were that the officer under investigation be put on administrative or light duty. The city attorney, mayor and chief have all objected to the idea.

“Although I understand why they would ask for it, it is a personnel matter. It’s confidential and I don’t think 911 has anything to do with whether an officer has been put on light duty, been disciplined or not, and what that discipline was. Us contractually agreeing to that would be a violation of that officer’s due process rights…and it would be a violation of our personnel policies. It would be more or less us giving up our authority to discipline our officers. It would also be a violation of state law as the mayor and chief of police are in charge of the police department and the officers,” Knudsen said.

Knudsen, who as city attorney typically prosecutes misdemeanors that include assault, disorderly conduct and DUIs, said his caseload has taken a nosedive since police were shut out of dispatch service. Although officers are still on patrol, they can only respond to crimes they witness, or if a resident reaches out to the department's office line.

"I’m disappointed that it’s come down to this…We were all surprised that they just cut off dispatch. I’m disappointed that the county has taken that action to the detriment of residents," Knudsen said.

Mayor Purcell told the Gazette the breakdown between county and city authorities has resulted from the sheriff’s office attempting to micromanage the young department. In an attempt to ease liability concerns brought by the county, city officials have drafted an indemnity agreement, submitted to the county along with an agreement to allow HPD to access 911 dispatch services. The indemnity agreement would effectively hold the city responsible for any civil liability cases, such as an officer being accused of excessive use of force.

“We’ve been waiting for the last three months for a signature…Then they tack on these five mandates for us to follow, and that’s not going to happen. Until they can drop their five mandate piece, at this time, we’re at a standstill. What we’re doing now is looking at a whole other dispatch option,” Purcell said.

A new option

The Hardin City Council approved the implementation of 911 iNet on April 8. The private communication service, whose headquarters is in Alabama, will allow Hardin officers to operate through a dispatch system that utilizes cell towers rather than radio. With grant funding, each officer and HPD vehicle has a cell phone, and the service is now in full effect. The cost of the service, which Purcell said amounts to about $66,000 for the equipment and software, will be paid for through a rural development grant given to the city last year.

Another officer has also been hired within the past week, Babbin said, taking the place of a man who quit the department out of fear for his safety. The police chief anticipates two more officers joining by the end of the month, allowing HPD to once again be on call 24-hours a day by the first week of May.

County Attorney Harris said, to his knowledge Big Horn County has never tried to micromanage either the City of Hardin government or its police department. Writing to the Gazette via email, Harris said it would be irresponsible for the county to ignore the conduct issues on the part of the police department. County authorities have decided that dispatch services cannot continue unless protective measures are met by HPD.

"The public would certainly benefit from constructive, good faith dialogue between City and County authorities, which unfortunately has seemingly been at a minimum recently. The distance between the parties insofar as the acceptance of basic facts (which is a foundational prerequisite to constructive, good-faith dialogue) may be an unfortunate local reflection of greater modern issues in our society...We live in a high crime jurisdiction and cannot settle for anything less than lawful, top quality law enforcement services," he wrote.

At this time, no 911 calls in Hardin are being dispatched to its police department. Hardin residents wanting to connect to HPD can do so by calling 406-665-7900.

