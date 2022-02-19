Analysts caution against NorthWestern's Yellowstone River pipeline crossing

River experts are cautioning against the location of a proposed natural gas pipeline beneath the Yellowstone River near Laurel.

In a report filed with Yellowstone County this week, Water Rights Inc. raised concerns about the river’s southbound migration in the crossing area proposed for the Byron pipeline.

Byron is intended to cross beneath the Yellowstone about a half-mile downstream from the Highway 212 bridge. Emerging on the north bank, it would connect with a 175-megawatt gas-fired power plant proposed by NorthWestern Energy.

A group of south bank neighbors along the pipeline path hired Water Rights Inc. out of concern for the pipeline's potential damage to the area. The neighbors are represented by EarthJustice, an environmental law firm. Yellowstone County is weighing whether to grant NorthWestern a floodplain permit for the project.

“The pipeline relocation is very much about who pays the price for failure,” Water Rights concluded. NorthWestern had originally proposed crossing at the Laurel-owned Riverside Park, but the disagreement with the city council over right-of-way forced a new route.

The Yellowstone River meanders significantly near the new proposed site north of Lance Lane, in part because the north bank of the river has been girded against erosion with riprap to protect the intake for the Laurel water system and Billings Bench Canal. The riverbank has moved 1,000 feet to the south over the last 70 years.

“As proposed by NorthWestern Energy, the 175-foot setback for the drill entry site is not sufficient. The bank in this area has eroded over 1,000 feet to the south and without bank stabilization on the south bank; we expect the river to erode to the entry site which could expose the pipe,” Water Rights concluded.

Water Rights recommended relocating the pipeline upstream where riprap lines both sides of the river.

NorthWestern Energy acknowledged the report earlier this week in a response issued by spokeswoman Jo Dee Black.

“Crossing a river involves calculation related to the projected erosion zones and NorthWestern Energy's plan addresses those concerns. Long-term, and under a separate permitting process, NorthWestern Energy will take measures to protect our investment in this infrastructure as necessary, such as erosion mitigation measures, which aligns with the interest of landowners in the area.”

NorthWestern noted that Water Rights Inc., recognized the pipelines are the safest way to move natural gas. It also recognized an earlier letter by Accufacts, an engineering analyst that raised concerns about potential corrosion risks specific to Byron pipeline. NorthWestern plans to bore the pipeline well below the riverbed.

The Yellowstone River has a history of scouring the river bottom and exposing pipelines. Upstream from the proposed Byron crossing, the river exposed the Silvertip pipeline, owned by Exxon, in 2011. The pipe burst, dumping 42,000 gallons of oil into the river. Exxon and pipeline regulators had assumed Silvertip was 12 to 15 feet beneath the riverbed.

After the Silvertip failure, several pipelines have been bored deeper below the river, as much as 30 to 40 feet, which is what NorthWestern intends to do.

The permitting process hasn’t gone smoothly for NorthWestern, which withdrew its original floodplain permit application after neighbors along the pipeline route sued, saying they’d never been notified the pipeline had been relocated to their neighborhood.

