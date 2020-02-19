Antelope worries prompt lawsuit over Wyoming gas field plan

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Environmental groups are suing over plans for a potentially huge Wyoming gas field they say would endanger antelope in Grand Teton National Park by hindering a migration route between the park and a basin.

The Upper Green River Alliance, Western Watersheds Project and the Center for Biological Diversity sued the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne on Wednesday.

The groups say the agency insufficiently took into account a 170-mile pronghorn antelope migration corridor between Grand Teton and the Upper Green River Basin before approving a plan to develop the Normally Pressured Lance gas field in the basin in 2018.

The Jonah Energy project would potentially add 350 gas wells a year to the gas field over a decade. With 3,500 wells, the Normally Pressured Lance field could become one of the biggest onshore gas fields in the U.S.

"This plan would sacrifice Grand Teton's magnificent pronghorn herd and one of North America's oldest migration corridors to enrich fossil fuel companies," Wendy Park, an attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement. "It's obscenely cruel and shortsighted."