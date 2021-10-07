Antler auction grosses more than $311,000

A big bull elk's antlers brought in a bid of $12,000 and two bighorn ram skulls netted a combined price of $18,200 during an auction held Sept. 25 in Billings.

All told, National Auction's sale of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' confiscated and picked up antlers, horns, trophy mounts and hides from the last four years grossed $311,740, of which $260,479 went to the agency.

Typically, such auctions net around $100,000, FWP noted.

"We had way more turnout than expected," said auctioneer Cash Seal. "We registered over 400 bidders and well over 1,000 people came. I was not expecting that kind of turnout."

Previous auctions, such as one held in Great Falls in 2017, raise an average of $100,000 with about 300 bidders registering.

"So to get over 1,000 people turn out, that was amazing," Seal said.

The bull elk had a trophy Boone and Crockett score, based on its measurements and mass, of 390 points. It was confiscated after a poaching bust in Region 5. The two bighorn rams, which died of natural causes on Wild Horse Island in Flathead Lake, went for $9,500 and $8,700. Wild Horse Island is home to the world record bighorn sheep, which also died of natural causes since no hunting is allowed at the state park.