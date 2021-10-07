Antler auction grosses more than $311,000

A big bull elk's antlers brought in a bid of $12,000 and two bighorn ram skulls netted a combined price of $18,200 during an auction held Sept. 25 in Billings.
All told, National Auction's sale of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' confiscated and picked up antlers, horns, trophy mounts and hides from the last four years grossed $311,740, of which $260,479 went to the agency.
Typically, such auctions net around $100,000, FWP noted.
"We had way more turnout than expected," said auctioneer Cash Seal. "We registered over 400 bidders and well over 1,000 people came. I was not expecting that kind of turnout."
Previous auctions, such as one held in Great Falls in 2017, raise an average of $100,000 with about 300 bidders registering.
"So to get over 1,000 people turn out, that was amazing," Seal said.
The bull elk had a trophy Boone and Crockett score, based on its measurements and mass, of 390 points. It was confiscated after a poaching bust in Region 5. The two bighorn rams, which died of natural causes on Wild Horse Island in Flathead Lake, went for $9,500 and $8,700. Wild Horse Island is home to the world record bighorn sheep, which also died of natural causes since no hunting is allowed at the state park.
“Our enforcement staff work hard throughout the year to protect Montana’s natural resources,” FWP director Hank Worsech said in a press release.
Montana statute requires FWP to sell seized items at public auction. This includes all birds, animals, fish, heads, hides, teeth or other parts of any animal other than a grizzly bear. When a carcass is confiscated, FWP donates the meat to a charitable organization and removes the antlers to be sold at auction. When enough inventory is collected, FWP holds an auction.
“The money raised in the auction goes right back into the critical conservation work we do across the state,” Worsech said.
The large amount of antlers, mounts and hides gathered all in one place was undoubtedly a lure to bidders and viewers.
"It was an attraction for people to come and see," Seal said.
