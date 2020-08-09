Apple Maps error draws app-dependent Yellowstone tourists to rural neighborhood

"What people do, because of every other situation, is they go to the red pin," Bregy said. "Have you tried it? It'll blow you away."

More sympathetic than annoyed with the uninvited guests, residents tried to make the best of it. Carol Gregory, Bregy's wife, playfully painted some rocks at their street entrance yellow. A printout posted up helped hapless tourists come to terms with their mishap.

"Google maps is correct," the sign read. "We are trying desperately to get Apple Maps to correct this huge mistake."

Gregory began troubleshooting the error with Apple to save hundreds of people hours of time and needless consumption of gas. Gregory recently was on the phone with an Apple customer service rep named Vivian while journalists were within earshot.

"I just hope this doesn't take all summer long," Gregory told the customer service rep. "I really want them to jump on this. If they know it's a problem, why can't they just put in the keystrokes to change it?"

Vivian at Apple empathized.

"I completely get where you're coming from," she said. "That's something I definitely would want to get taken care of.