April second busiest in Grand Teton National Park's history

April was the second busiest on record for Grand Teton National Park, with an estimated 67,541 recreation visits, according to the National Park Service.

The busiest April was in 2021 when 87,739 people toured the park. That was a big jump over 2020 when the park was closed due to the pandemic.

Last year, Grand Teton hosted 3.88 million recreation visits, the highest visitation in the park’s history. Previously, 2018 had the record with 3.4 million. Recreation visits in 2021 exceeded the 2018 record by 11%. Of the top 10 national parks for recreation visits, Grand Teton National Park was the seventh highest.

This summer a parkwide socioeconomic study will occur in July. The study will be used to understand visitor and trip characteristics, evaluations of services and facilities and visitor spending.

Park staff are also analyzing data from studies conducted in summer 2021 to better understand changing visitation trends. Studies include visitor-use and experience studies at Colter Bay, Taggart and Lupine Meadows trailheads, to gain a better understanding of visitor demographics, visitor expectations and more. Additionally, a parkwide visitor mobility study was conducted last summer to identify common visitor travel patterns and flow.

With this summer also expected to be busy, the National Park Service is encouraging visitors to be aware that road construction will cause delays.

For more information on visiting Grand Teton, log on to the park's website or download the National Park Service App.

