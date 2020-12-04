Arrest made in Wolf Point shooting death; no details released

One person is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Cody Weeks-Combs in Wolf Point on Nov. 27, according to the FBI.

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker said in an update Friday afternoon that one person was in custody at the Fort Peck Tribal Detention Center in connection with the death investigation in Wolf Point.

Barker referred further questions to Fort Peck Police Capt. Jim Summers, who did not immediately return calls left Friday afternoon.

Weeks-Combs, 28, was shot on Helena Street in Wolf Point at approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 27. His family and friends have gathered for walks in his honor in the days since.

His death is being jointly investigated by Fort Peck Tribal Police and the FBI.

A 911 call related to the death came at 8:02 p.m. on Nov. 27, according to Roosevelt County Undersheriff John Summers. He said a resident on the 400 block of Helena Street reported hearing multiple gunshots.

An ambulance transported Weeks-Combs to the hospital, where he later died, Summers said.

