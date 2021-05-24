Arson fire destroys gun, sporting goods store in Roundup

ROUNDUP — An arson fire badly damaged a gun and sporting goods store in Roundup last week and a suspect is in custody, Roundup Volunteer Fire Chief Keith Salthe said Monday.

The fire at MBK Unlimited was reported Thursday evening, owners Mike and Elaine Krueger told KULR-TV.

A preliminary investigation determined it was arson and the suspect acknowledged setting the fire with a cigarette lighter, Salthe told The Associated Press.

Owners Mike and Elaine Krueger were on the verge of selling the business and retiring and did not have fire insurance, they said.

Mike Krueger said it it looked like someone took a gas can off their porch, went to the back of the building and set it on fire.

The couple say they are cleaning smoke damaged guns and plan a salvage sale to recover what they can. They estimate the loss at $100,000.

The person who confessed to setting the fire is suspected in other crimes Thursday in Roundup and was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine, Salthe said.

