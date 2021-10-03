As burnout deepens nursing shortage, nursing schools struggle to add more students

Critical care nurses are facing extraordinary challenges every day during the pandemic. But, the unwavering support and teamwork in hospitals has also been a mark of the pandemic, according to Mayhood, who will graduate in December from Montana State University College of Nursing.

The pace since the first COVID-19 admissions in March 2020 has been almost unrelenting, said Baxter. Between the waves of COVID infections, the number of trauma cases were usually high and medical conditions were worsened from patients putting off care.

Baxter says the best word for it is “depleted,” as all nurses are seeing more death and suffering than they could have ever prepared for. And, for frontline workers, there is little relief from witnessing the evidence of the devastation.

In an ICU waiting room, a woman sits slumped in a chair, heaving with great wailing sobs of grief. Nearby, a loved one looks through the glass into the room of a COVID-positive patient, her hand on the window. Although they can see each other, they can only converse on the phone, as visitors are not allowed in the rooms.

“That has been one of the hardest parts for me,” the nursing student Mayhood said. “I’ve helped with those conversations with family members. We let them (on the floor) to say goodbye before the patient is intubated.”