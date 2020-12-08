As coal taxes decline, Republicans eye renewables

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"If I had my way, we’d build another coal-fired power plant," Ankney said. "My way ain’t the future. I’m going to fight like hell to keep these running as long as possible, but the fact remains that we do have transmission that a lot of places don’t and we can clearly get the energy out to where it needs to be. This (tax) ain’t going to stop any wind development."

At the same time, the coal tax revenue is declining. Three of the four companies mining coal in Montana have filed for bankruptcy since 2018. In counties where coal taxes pay the bills, mining companies are delinquent. Property owners in Big Horn County were put on notice this fall that taxes would be increasing as a result of the Navajo Transitional Energy Company and Decker Coal owing a combined $9 million in back taxes. Much of NTEC’s share was connected to previous Spring Creek Mine owner Cloud Peak Energy which went bankrupt in 2019. Decker Coal’s parent company, Lighthouse, filed for bankruptcy last week.