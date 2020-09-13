As coronavirus cases in the Dakotas surge, anti-mask sentiment intensifies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COVID-19 case numbers in the Dakotas are growing faster than anywhere else in the U.S., as anti-mask sentiment grows in the two states.

According to Johns Hopkins University researchers, North and South Dakota rank first and second respectively in new cases per capita over the past two weeks.

The two Midwestern states, which have up to this point largely avoided the worst of the pandemic, are now making headlines not only for an increase in positivity rate, but also for a fierce backlash against local leaders' proposals of a face mask mandate.

The Associated Press reported that this week the city of Brookings, South Dakota, was forced to move a meeting to discuss requirements of face coverings in businesses into an arena, as a large group of citizens showed up to express their opposition.

Saturday saw one of the biggest one-day jumps in coronavirus-related deaths in South Dakota, according to Dakota News Now: the state recorded six deaths, bringing the total to 183.

The state also posted some of the country's highest positivity rates for tests in the last week, according to the AP--more than 17% --which indicates that there are more infections than what tests show.