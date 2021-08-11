As firefighters mobilize for Richard Spring fire, Ashland residents remember past close calls

In the small back room of the Ashland fire department, different squad leaders pressed together to view a fire map on the floor Wednesday morning as Heath Gerber with the DNRC prepared the day’s game plan for the Richard Spring fire.
“Everyone stay safe out there, don’t get caught anchored during a run with these winds,” Gerber said. “Our ultimate goal is to corner off the section of fire closest to Ashland.”
The 150,000-acre wildfire, the largest in Montana this season, was beginning to flare up only a mile away from the town of 400 people just east of the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. Firefighters from the Forest Service, BLM, DNRC, Rosebud and Custer Counties teamed with locals that started fighting the fire Monday.
Gerber prioritized protecting structures and holding Highway 212, the fire’s southern boundary running from Lame Deer to Ashland.
The meeting ended and firefighters scrambled for their trucks, some immediately speeding up to hot spots 10 miles to the north. Other crews frantically looked for gas and water after a long overnight drive. Some filled their potable water supply from a sink in the back of the fire station.
The army of firefighters entered Ashland as a mandatory evacuation began for residents. But a quick glance down the town’s main street found many people had stayed back, and many more protected their ranches on the rocky hills in the region.
“Compared to 2012, this feels much more safe,” resident Mary Jane Robinson said as she smoked a cigarette while looking at the smoldering hillside across the street — 100 feet from her house. “This time it feels like everyone is prepared.”
Like most others on Tongue River Road, the Robinsons dug out a section of their yard in case the burn jumped the highway. While their place had a few acres of unburned grass, many houses stood just feet away from the charred landscape.
Ernie Robinson, her husband, took off on a utility vehicle to see if flames had crossed the section of Tongue River onto their property. He took their truck mounted with a hose to the waterway Tuesday to stop a wall of flames from jumping the waterway to their house.
In 2012, when almost two dozen homes burned from a fire in the same area, the Robinsons watched as the burn came straight to their house.
“The sheriff had to force me to leave. It was terrifying,” Mary Jane said. “I think a lot of people have PTSD from the situation.”
Back in town, Morris Bemont Jr. parked his camper trailer behind his family’s business, the Cheyenne Depot #2 gas station. He and his two daughters kept calm as smoke rose from the west.
“I was up Tongue River trying to stop the fire from my friend, Chase Robertson’s house,” he told the Gazette Tuesday. “We were using garden hoses until a plane dumped a ton of retardant on the place.”
Belmont Jr., who grew up in Ashland, recalled a 2009 fire that charred the edge of the west ridgeline visible from town, where his house is on the reservation. There used to be an entire forest that has since regrown as a grassy field.
Jim Robinson, who owns some of the land south of 212, watched alongside the firefighters. He’s owned it for decades and watched it burn almost every year.
“I've almost lost my house four times,” Robinson said. “We usually get some fire every year, but it seems to just keep getting drier and worse.”
Cattle on the north side poured over the road to his land just hours later as the burn reached a tipping point in the afternoon. Tanker planes dumped retardant onto the torched area, splattering on the road and blowing smoke everywhere.
Many spots in the region sported this red hue. Mary Jane Robinson watched as a tanker hit near her house.
“It got all over us, we had to use wet wipes to get it off because we have no running water,” she said. “But we feel protected. We didn’t have any planes last time.”