As firefighters mobilize for Richard Spring fire, Ashland residents remember past close calls

“I was up Tongue River trying to stop the fire from my friend, Chase Robertson’s house,” he told the Gazette Tuesday. “We were using garden hoses until a plane dumped a ton of retardant on the place.”

Belmont Jr., who grew up in Ashland, recalled a 2009 fire that charred the edge of the west ridgeline visible from town, where his house is on the reservation. There used to be an entire forest that has since regrown as a grassy field.

Jim Robinson, who owns some of the land south of 212, watched alongside the firefighters. He’s owned it for decades and watched it burn almost every year.

“I've almost lost my house four times,” Robinson said. “We usually get some fire every year, but it seems to just keep getting drier and worse.”

Cattle on the north side poured over the road to his land just hours later as the burn reached a tipping point in the afternoon. Tanker planes dumped retardant onto the torched area, splattering on the road and blowing smoke everywhere.

Many spots in the region sported this red hue. Mary Jane Robinson watched as a tanker hit near her house.