As it bled cash, Yellowstone Forever's top brass got raises

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Financial problems came as expenses far outpaced the revenue that was coming into the organization.

The plan didn’t work. The group’s most recent financial documents show revenue declined by nearly $670,000 from fiscal year 2018 (covering the months from March 1, 2017, to Feb. 28, 2018) to fiscal year 2019 (March 1, 2018, to Feb. 28, 2019).

Walda said the deficit of $3.8 million in fiscal year 2019 is a mix of a $2.7 million operating loss and the spending of about $1.1 million in restricted money — donations set aside for specific purposes — that wasn’t backfilled.

In all, the group gave $5.5 million in support to Yellowstone National Park and the U.S. Forest Service in fiscal year 2019.

Much has changed since Walda took over. Of the seven top paid employees listed in the 990 from fiscal year 2019, only one person remains — Wendie Carr, the chief marketing officer, who has been with Yellowstone Forever since the merger and was with the Yellowstone Association for years before that.

Walda said this week that the organization now has 65 permanent full-time equivalent employees, a drop from the 81 it employed last year at this time. He said the group’s number of seasonal and part-time hires would remain about the same.